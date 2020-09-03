Tables games at Alberta casinos can re-open with COVID-19 safety measures

Send this page to someone via email

After being closed since Alberta shut down casinos in March to stop the spread of COVID-19, table games are open again with mitigating health and safety measures in place.

On Thursday, Alberta Health confirmed to Global News that table games at casinos can operate again. Casinos were shut down March 17 after the government of Alberta declared a public health emergency that included a directive to close casinos, racing entertainment centres, and bingo hall operations throughout the province.

Casinos were allowed to open June 12 under Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy. However, table games remained closed.

Alberta Health recently updated its guidance for casinos to include the safe operation of table games.

Casinos must:

Provide hand sanitizer and remind patrons to sanitize prior to the start of play

Stop guests from gathering, cheering, shouting or back wager behind players at the table games

Ensure players stay two metres apart at all betting seats on table games: Each betting space may be used if a clear barrier large enough to prevent droplet transmission separating the spaces is installed If a clear barrier is not installed at a gaming table that protects both players and dealers, the maximum number of players per table is two

Ensure all dealers sanitize or wash their hands before their shift starts, before returning to tables after breaks, and in between in any deck or card shoe change.

Have dealers verbally give breaks instead of “tapping in” and maintain appropriate separation while exchanging positions

Stop patrons from standing close behind seated players

Replace cards regularly

Stop a “cashed out” player from standing next to another table

— More to come..