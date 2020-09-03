Menu

Economy

Tables games at Alberta casinos can re-open with COVID-19 safety measures

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 3, 2020 4:50 pm
Dr. Hinshaw discusses Stage 2 of the Alberta relaunch
WATCH (June 9): Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, discusses Stage 2 of the Alberta relaunch set for June 12.

After being closed since Alberta shut down casinos in March to stop the spread of COVID-19, table games are open again with mitigating health and safety measures in place.

On Thursday, Alberta Health confirmed to Global News that table games at casinos can operate again. Casinos were shut down March 17 after the government of Alberta declared a public health emergency that included a directive to close casinos, racing entertainment centres, and bingo hall operations throughout the province.

Read more: Province orders Alberta casinos to close amid COVID-19 pandemic

Casinos were allowed to open June 12 under Phase 2 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy. However, table games remained closed.

Read more: Alberta casinos take varying approaches to reducing COVID-19 risk

Alberta Health recently updated its guidance for casinos to include the safe operation of table games.

Casinos must:

  • Provide hand sanitizer and remind patrons to sanitize prior to the start of play
  • Stop guests from gathering, cheering, shouting or back wager behind players at the table games
  • Ensure players stay two metres apart at all betting seats on table games:
    • Each betting space may be used if a clear barrier large enough to prevent droplet transmission separating the spaces is installed
    • If a clear barrier is not installed at a gaming table that protects both players and dealers, the maximum number of players per table is two
  • Ensure all dealers sanitize or wash their hands before their shift starts, before returning to tables after breaks, and in between in any deck or card shoe change.
  • Have dealers verbally give breaks instead of “tapping in” and maintain appropriate separation while exchanging positions
  • Stop patrons from standing close behind seated players
  • Replace cards regularly
  • Stop a “cashed out” player from standing next to another table
Cities, charities and community groups suffer from shut down of B.C. casinos
— More to come.. 

