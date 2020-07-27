News July 27 2020 6:53pm 01:15 Manitoba casinos reopening Gamblers in Manitoba will be able to have the casino experience once again after the province’s phase four reopening plan took effect on the weekend. Global’s Malika Karim takes a look at what it’s going to look like. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7223602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7223602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?