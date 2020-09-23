BC SPCA marks 125 years since its first goal to protect working horses

Send this page to someone via email

The BC SPCA was created Sept. 21, 1895 to help care for and advocate against the mistreatment of horses who were being used to haul heavy materials under the province’s booming construction industry.

“A small group of clergy, journalists and businessmen concerned about the abuse of these horses successfully lobbied the government to create laws to protect animals in 1895,” CEO Craig Daniell said in a release.

“The BC SPCA was created as part of that legislation (later amended to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act) as a body to enforce the laws.”

Since then, the non-profit has helped more than a million animals, from hamsters and horses to owls and otters.

The first shelter opened in Vancouver in 1955.

In the early 70s, the BC SPCA established the first spay and neuter clinic in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Coronavirus: Animal Food Bank and BC SPCA partner to help feed animals Coronavirus: Animal Food Bank and BC SPCA partner to help feed animals

Last year alone, the organization responded to 8,000 complaints of animal cruelty and provided care for almost 48,000 animals in need. More than 5,000 people volunteer for the group.

It is one of the largest animal welfare organizations in North America, with 44 locations around B.C.

“We will always be a safety net for abused, injured and homeless animals, but our goal is to change the way animals are valued and treated so that they don’t suffer in the first place,” Craig said, adding that B.C. has the strongest animal cruelty laws anywhere in Canada.