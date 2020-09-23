B.C. reports 91 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as number of active cases continues to decline

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

In a written statement, health officials also reported a drop of 89 active cases, leaving the provincial total at 1,376.

On Monday, the province reported a decrease of 522 active cases, almost all of which occurred in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

According to B.C.’s health ministry, the large drop stemmed from the health authority’s delay in notifying the B.C. Centre for Disease Control of recovered cases in the last month as the health authority transitioned to a new data collection system.

Another 3,368 people remained in isolation due to possible exposure to the virus.

Sixty-two people were in hospital with COVID-19, 18 of them in intensive or critical care.

Health officials declared outbreaks in the Bear Creek Villa independent-living facility and Normanna long-term care facility over.

About 81 per cent of B.C.’s total 8,395 are considered recovered.

The province’s death toll stands at 227.

