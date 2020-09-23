Menu

Comments

Health

Prince Edward Island reports 1 new travel-related case of COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2020 3:36 pm
Coronavirus: Canada secures 150,000 vials of Remdesivir with Gilead Sciences, McKesson Canada
Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand announced on Tuesday that the government has signed new agreements with Gilead Sciences and McKesson Canada to secure supply of up to 150,000 vials of the drug Remdesivir. Remdesivir, an experimental anti-viral drug, has shown signs in clinical trials that it could help COVID-19 patients.

CHARLOTTETOWN – Prince Edward Island is reporting one new case of COVID-19.

Health officials said Wednesday the new case involves a woman in her 20s who arrived to the Island on Sept. 20 from outside the country.

Read more: 1 active case of COVID-19 remains in Nova Scotia as of Wednesday

The province says the woman came to P.E.I. for work unrelated to the health-care sector and has been isolating since her arrival.

Officials are asking anyone on flights AC128 from Vancouver to Toronto and AC7460 from Toronto to Charlottetown to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Officials say there is no evidence of community spread and that the risk of transmission in the province remains low.

Alyse Gets Tested for COVID-19
P.E.I. has reported a total of 58 COVID-19 infections, all of which were travel-related.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2020.

– – –

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
