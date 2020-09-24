Okanagan weather: Fall rains to linger this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Mostly cloudy skies with chances of showers will linger throughout the Okanagan on Thursday.

Despite the potential for some sunny breaks, an increased risk of rain later in the day will keep temperatures in the mid-teens across the region.

Rain rolls back into the Okanagan to start the day on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The rain risk ramps back up on Friday, with steady showers expected in the morning before becoming spottier later in the day, with the mercury climbing to around 16 C.

Mostly cloudy skies with a risk of showers will stick around on Saturday, as another frontal boundary pushes through with a slight chance of showers lingering on Sunday.

Lingering spotty showers are possible Saturday, particularly in the afternoon. SkyTracker Weather

As a result, daytime highs will stay around 16 to 17 degrees before jumping back to the 20s as sunshine arrives to start the final week of September.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

