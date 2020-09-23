Construction underway on YWCA affordable housing project in Banff

Send this page to someone via email

Construction is now underway on a new affordable housing project in Banff with the province announcing Tuesday it is contributing $2.6 million to the facility.

According to the provincial government, the three-storey YWCA Banff Courtyard project will offer 33 rental units for Banff-area residents.

The rentals will range from studios to four-bedroom apartments, and tenants at the building have access to programs offered by YWCA Banff.

“Our innovative housing model will create secure, stable homes for women, families, and people with accessibility needs and other people who face barriers to finding suitable housing in Banff,” YWCA Banff CEO Connie MacDonald said.

Banff Mayor Karen Sorenson said she’s thrilled to see the project move ahead.

“The YWCA Courtyard Project will help meet a critical need for high-quality affordable rental options for individuals and families who face challenges finding a place to call home.

“This project will raise the quality of life for so many people who work here, and that will benefit all Albertans and Canadians who visit this special place in the mountains.” Tweet This

Construction is expected to create more than 50 jobs.

In a news release, the government explained the project would be sustainable as it’s made from shipping containers, which will be “cost-effective for tenants and the housing provider, thanks to its net-zero energy footprint.”

“This is an important project for Banff, and I know residents are eager to see more affordable homes open and available,” Minister of Seniors and Housing Josephine Pon said.

The government said Wednesday the YWCA Banff Courtyard is on schedule to welcome tenants in October 2021.

The total cost of the project is expected to be about $7 million, according to the province.

