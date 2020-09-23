Menu

Health

New Brunswick reporting single new case of coronavirus Wednesday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 1:55 pm
New Brunswick is reporting a single additional case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Health officials say the individual is between the ages of 60 and 69 and they are located in the Miramichi region.

Officials say the case is related to travel outside the Atlantic bubble. The individual is self-isolating.

There are now four active cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

In total, there have been 197 cases detected in the province since the pandemic began.

Officials say 191 people are considered to have recovered from the virus while two people have died.

As of Wednesday New Brunswick has conducted 71,585 tests.

The Atlantic travel bubble remains operational.The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland and Labrador without self-isolation.However, restrictions will be in place. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickCOVID-19 updateCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer Russellatlantic bubbleMIRAMICHI
