Man arrested in downtown Kitchener after people threatened with pellet rifle

A 62-year-old Kitchener man was arrested after police received a report of a man walking around in the downtown area with a rifle on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to the area around the intersection of Queen Street South and Church Street for a report of the incident.

They say officers arrested a man without incident. They then searched his duffle bag, where they founded a loaded pellet rifle gun.

Police say they then learned that the man had threatened another man with the gun in the area earlier in the evening.

The man is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, intimidation using violence and mischief under $5,000.