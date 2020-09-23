Menu

Crime

Man arrested in downtown Kitchener after people threatened with pellet rifle

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 1:51 pm
A man in handcuffs.
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

A 62-year-old Kitchener man was arrested after police received a report of a man walking around in the downtown area with a rifle on Wednesday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say officers were called to the area around the intersection of Queen Street South and Church Street for a report of the incident.

Read more: Police release photo of men in connection with Kitchener shooting

They say officers arrested a man without incident. They then searched his duffle bag, where they founded a loaded pellet rifle gun.

Police say they then learned that the man had threatened another man with the gun in the area earlier in the evening.

Read more: Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself in Kitchener park

The man is facing several charges, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, pointing a firearm, intimidation using violence and mischief under $5,000.

