Crime

Police release photo of men in connection with Kitchener shooting

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 4:27 pm
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to the recent shooting.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with these men in connection to the recent shooting. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released an image of three men they are looking to speak with in connection to a recent shooting in Kitchener.

Police say they were called to Vanier Drive at around 10 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

They say witnesses reported hearing an argument before the gunshots were heard.

They say when officers arrived, suspects had already fled the scene.

“There was evidence to confirm shots were fired,” Const. Andre Johnson told Global News a couple of days after the shooting.

There were no victims reported as a result of the shooting.

Police did not say how the men were allegedly connected to the shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

