Ontario nurses groups concerned over regulatory body’s plan to expand RPN duties

TORONTO – Two Ontario nurses’ groups are raising concerns about their regulatory body’s decision to expand the scope of practice for registered practical nurses in the province.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and the Ontario Nurses Association say their regulator recently approved what they consider a problematic change at a recent council meeting.

They say the move planned by the College of Nurses of Ontario would make the scope of practice for registered nurses and registered practical nurses virtually identical.

They argue that would put patient safety at risk.

The groups have launched a petition asking the provincial government to delay the move until after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The college and the health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.