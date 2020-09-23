Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec government puts out shock COVID-19 awareness ad

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Quebec government announces two more regions have moved to an orange COVID-19 alert

The Quebec government released a COVID-19 awareness campaign on Wednesday meant to show Quebecers the possible serious outcomes of contracting the virus.

The ad shows a man named Francis, not an actor but a real recovered COVID-19 patient, who speaks to the camera with a breathing tube through his throat. He tells the story of his experience with the coronavirus.

“I was at a friend’s house chatting in the doorway — nothing more mundane than that,” Francis tells the camera. “Three days later — high fever, fatigue, a hard time breathing, until I couldn’t breathe.”

He says he thought he was in great health until he fell ill with the disease. He was hospitalized for 45 days, 12 of which he spent in a coma.

According to the ad, Francis was left with a breathing tube after undergoing a tracheotomy — a medical procedure that’s either temporary or permanent that involves putting a tube into a person’s windpipe to allow air into the lungs.

“Behind the statistics, there are real people like Francis,” Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted on Wednesday along with the campaign video.

