Quebec government puts out shock COVID-19 awareness ad

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government released a COVID-19 awareness campaign on Wednesday meant to show Quebecers the possible serious outcomes of contracting the virus.

The ad shows a man named Francis, not an actor but a real recovered COVID-19 patient, who speaks to the camera with a breathing tube through his throat. He tells the story of his experience with the coronavirus.

Francis n’est pas un acteur. C’est un Québécois, comme vous et moi, qui a attrapé la COVID-19 et qui est tombé très malade. Il est resté 45 jours à l’hôpital, dont 12 jours dans le coma. Derrière les statistiques, il y a du vrai monde comme Francis. Faites attention à vous! pic.twitter.com/rQtXfctqyk — François Legault (@francoislegault) September 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“I was at a friend’s house chatting in the doorway — nothing more mundane than that,” Francis tells the camera. “Three days later — high fever, fatigue, a hard time breathing, until I couldn’t breathe.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He says he thought he was in great health until he fell ill with the disease. He was hospitalized for 45 days, 12 of which he spent in a coma.

According to the ad, Francis was left with a breathing tube after undergoing a tracheotomy — a medical procedure that’s either temporary or permanent that involves putting a tube into a person’s windpipe to allow air into the lungs.

“Behind the statistics, there are real people like Francis,” Quebec Premier François Legault tweeted on Wednesday along with the campaign video.