Elton John announces rescheduled 2022 tour with 4 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Legendary musician Elton John has rescheduled his world tour, previously cancelled due to COVID-19.

John, 73, and his team announced the dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which will take place in North America in 2022. There are two dates in Toronto and two dates in Montreal — and that’s it for Canada for now. The tour kicks off again in North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans.

Additional information on the concerts will be announced at a later date.

John announced the news to his fans on Facebook.

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” said John.

Story continues below advertisement

“But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

“I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the U.K. in the fall of 2021, and I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go!

“As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well,” he concluded.

Any current ticketholder will have their tickets honoured at the rescheduled performances.

1:29 Elton John postpones tour due to COVID-19 Elton John postpones tour due to COVID-19

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8, 2018, in Allentown, Penn., and has since received rave reviews and accolades around the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Here is a complete list of tour dates, with Canadian dates bolded.

—

Jan 19, 2022, New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022, Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022, Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 26, 2022, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022, N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Jan 30, 2022, Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb 1, 2022, Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022, Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 5, 2022, Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 8, 2022, Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9, 2022, Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14, 2022, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022, Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022, Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022, New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022, New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022, Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 1, 2022, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 2, 2022, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 5, 2022, Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022, Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022, Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22, 2022, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022, Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022, Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022, Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022, Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022, Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022, Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022, Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 16, 2022, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022, Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022, Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022, Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022, Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022, Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022, Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Story continues below advertisement