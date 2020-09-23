Elton John announces rescheduled 2022 tour with 4 Canadian dates

Legendary musician Elton John has rescheduled his world tour, previously cancelled due to COVID-19.
John, 73, and his team announced the dates for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which will take place in North America in 2022. There are two dates in Toronto and two dates in Montreal — and that’s it for Canada for now. The tour kicks off again in North America on Jan. 19, 2022, in New Orleans.
Additional information on the concerts will be announced at a later date.
John announced the news to his fans on Facebook.
“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic,” said John.
“But I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.
“I will be starting my tour again in Europe and the U.K. in the fall of 2021, and I will be back in North America starting in January 2022. This means my New Zealand dates will be postponed until 2023. Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go!
“As always, thank you so much for your loyal support. I look forward to seeing all you wonderful Elton John fans soon. In the meantime, please stay safe and be well,” he concluded.
Any current ticketholder will have their tickets honoured at the rescheduled performances.
The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off to a sold-out crowd on Sept. 8, 2018, in Allentown, Penn., and has since received rave reviews and accolades around the world.
Here is a complete list of tour dates, with Canadian dates bolded.
Jan 19, 2022, New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Jan 21, 2022, Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan 22, 2022, Houston, TX Toyota Center
Jan 25, 2022, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan 26, 2022, Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Jan 29, 2022, N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Jan 30, 2022, Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
Feb 1, 2022, Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Feb 4, 2022, Chicago, IL United Center
Feb 5, 2022, Chicago, IL United Center
Feb 8, 2022, Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Feb 9, 2022, Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Feb 14, 2022, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2022, Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Feb 18, 2022, Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Feb 19, 2022, Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Feb 22, 2022, New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Feb 23, 2022, New York City, NY Madison Square Garden
Feb 25, 2022, Newark, NJ Prudential Center
March 1, 2022, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 2, 2022, Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
March 5, 2022, Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 6, 2022, Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum
March 19, 2022, Fargo, ND FARGODOME
March 22, 2022, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 23, 2022, St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
March 26, 2022, Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 27, 2022, Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 30, 2022, St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
April 1, 2022, Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 2, 2022, Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
April 5, 2022, Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
April 8, 2022, Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena
April 9, 2022, Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
April 12, 2022, Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
April 13, 2022, Hershey, PA GIANT Center
April 16, 2022, Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 19, 2022, Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
April 20, 2022, Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena
April 23, 2022, Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 24, 2022, Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 27, 2022, Orlando, FL Amway Arena
April 28, 2022, Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
