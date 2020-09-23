Driver sped out of Guelph school zone twice to avoid parking ticket: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they are looking for the driver of a pickup truck after he sped away from a school zone twice to avoid a parking ticket.

The red Dodge Ram was first spotted parked in a no-stopping area of a school zone near Imperial and Paisley roads on Monday morning.

Police said the same truck was spotted again by an officer on Tuesday morning parked in the same no-stopping area.

The officer told the driver he would be getting a ticket, to which he replied, “no, I won’t be,” police said.

He then allegedly reversed his truck toward a crosswalk, pulled around the officer, and sped off. Police said there were children everywhere when this happened.

They added that the truck then returned a few minutes later and parked in a no-stopping area, but sped off again before police could stop him.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7256. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Police said they are also reminding the community of the importance of obeying all posted signs, especially in school zones.

They are also reminding drivers to be vigilant in school zones, especially during busy drop-off and pick-up times.