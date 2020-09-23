Menu

Crime

Driver sped out of Guelph school zone twice to avoid parking ticket: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted September 23, 2020 10:29 am
Guelph police are looking for a red pickup truck after it sped out of a school zone.
Guelph police are looking for a red pickup truck after it sped out of a school zone. The Canadian Press

Guelph police say they are looking for the driver of a pickup truck after he sped away from a school zone twice to avoid a parking ticket.

The red Dodge Ram was first spotted parked in a no-stopping area of a school zone near Imperial and Paisley roads on Monday morning.

Read more: Guelph police will continue to deploy downtown resource officers after pilot project ends

Police said the same truck was spotted again by an officer on Tuesday morning parked in the same no-stopping area.

The officer told the driver he would be getting a ticket, to which he replied, “no, I won’t be,” police said.

He then allegedly reversed his truck toward a crosswalk, pulled around the officer, and sped off. Police said there were children everywhere when this happened.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

They added that the truck then returned a few minutes later and parked in a no-stopping area, but sped off again before police could stop him.

Safety reminders for school zones
Safety reminders for school zones

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7256. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Don’t hang up if you accidentally dial 911, police say

Police said they are also reminding the community of the importance of obeying all posted signs, especially in school zones.

They are also reminding drivers to be vigilant in school zones, especially during busy drop-off and pick-up times.

