London’s Laser Quest location announces closure

After almost three decades in business, and countless children’s birthday parties, London’s Laser Quest location is shutting down.

According to a message posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, the owners of the business made the decision in light of the pandemic and “the resulting uncertain economic climate.”

The message posted on the business’ Facebook page on Monday.

The message, which thanked Londoners for their support over the years, has already been shared over 1,100 times on Facebook.

Many other Laser Quest locations across North America are also closing, including a location in Regina, though the company’s website says that some locations will reopen under new ownership.