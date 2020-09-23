Menu

Canada

London’s Laser Quest location announces closure

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted September 23, 2020 7:48 am
After 27 years in business, Regina's Laser Quest is closing its doors due to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post.
After almost three decades in business, and countless children’s birthday parties, London’s Laser Quest location is shutting down.

According to a message posted on their Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon, the owners of the business made the decision in light of the pandemic and “the resulting uncertain economic climate.”

The message posted on the business’ Facebook page on Monday.
The message, which thanked Londoners for their support over the years, has already been shared over 1,100 times on Facebook.

Read more: Coronavirus: London, Ont., businesses working to keep customers amid cold weather

Many other Laser Quest locations across North America are also closing, including a location in Regina, though the company’s website says that some locations will reopen under new ownership.

