Regina’s Laser Quest closes its doors after 27 years in business

After 27 years in business, Regina’s Laser Quest is closing its doors.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the company said “as much as we wanted to re-open, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting uncertain economic climate have made the continued operation of our location next to impossible.”

The Facebook page for the Regina Laser Quest location says it’s permanently closed.

On March 19, Laser Quest head office posted it would be temporarily closing its Regina location, along with all Laser Quest locations to do its part to flatten the curve.

But on Tuesday, Laser Quest made it official and announced the permanent closure its North American locations.

Some centers will reopen under new ownership, Laser Quest said in the Facebook post.

In an interview with Global News Ottawa Bureau Chief Mercedes Stephenson in an episode of The West Block over the summer, Canadian Federation of Independent Business president Dan Kelly said one in 10 businesses may never recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re hearing from our members directly that about 10 to 12 per cent of them have serious questions about whether they will ever reopen at this stage, that they are looking at this point to either winding down their businesses or potentially going bankrupt,” Kelly said.

In a bid farewell, Laser Quest thanked everyone for the memories and support over the years. Saying, stay tuned for more details.

–With files from Emerald Bensadoun