Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Quebec asks retired teachers to return to workforce, offers financial incentive

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2020 6:39 pm
The education ministry is asking all elementary and high school teachers who retired since July 1, 2015, to return to the workforce.
The education ministry is asking all elementary and high school teachers who retired since July 1, 2015, to return to the workforce. Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press

The Quebec government is asking recently-retired teachers to return to work as the province grapples with a staffing shortage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge released a statement on Tuesday asking all elementary and high school teachers who retired since July 1, 2015, to return to the workforce — for a financial incentive.

The government said those that chose to return will get paid the same amount as what they were paid when they retired, which can be up to $412 per day.

Read more: Quebec raises coronavirus alert level for Laval, Outaouais to orange

Roberge added that this will not affect their pension.

As of Sept. 21, the province was missing 117 full-time teachers, the education ministry said.

“I want to appeal to newly retired teachers who still have a passion for the profession. The school network needs you. Our students need you,” the statement said.

Interested teachers are asked to reach out to their regional school service centre to get more information.

— with files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

