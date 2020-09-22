Coronavirus: 6 active cases in Peterborough area are under age 50

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday.

That keeps the overall case total to 111 with 103 cases resolved in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

According to the provincial COVID-19 case data, there currently remain six active cases — each with an undetermined source of acquisition (community transmission). Cases include:

A man in his 20s (reported Sept. 17)

A woman in her 40s (reported Sept. 15)

A man in his 30s (reported Sept. 14)

A woman in her 40s (reported Sept. 14)

A man in his 20s (reported Sept. 14 — related to an outbreak)

A woman under age 20 (reported Sept. 7)

The outbreak at Fairhaven longterm remains in effect after an employee tested positive.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, there have been two deaths related to COVID-19 for the health unit, both in Peterborough in April.

The health unit also reports more than 28,000 people have been tested. The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park in Peterborough runs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 weekdays for asymptomatic patients; testing for those with symptoms continues at the assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre (PRHC) daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

