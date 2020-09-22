Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Mask-wearing mandatory by Oct. 1 at Service New Brunswick centres

By Alexander Quon The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2020 12:17 pm
Mask On: Local dad makes fun mask wearing video with his kids
We chat with Adam Huffman to get the story behind the making if his hit video “Mask On.” In the video, Huffman and his young daughters Isla & Ivy use hip-hop and humour to encourage kids to wear a mask.

FREDERICTON – New Brunswick is making mask-wearing mandatory in government service centres starting Oct. 1. in order to avoid long lineups outside in the cold.

The province said Tuesday the mask-wearing order for Service New Brunswick centres will permit authorities to allow more people indoors at the same time.

Read more: 3 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Tuesday

New Brunswick’s health directives permit physical distancing to be reduced from two metres to one among people wearing masks.

There are three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Schools supplies now include masks, caution, and patience
Schools supplies now include masks, caution, and patience

The province-owned corporation is reminding the public that almost all of its services can be rendered online or over the telephone, including renewals for vehicle registration and for driver’s licences.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Service New Brunswick says it is on track to become the first provincial provider to offer the written beginner driver’s test online later in the fall.

Read more: Bathurst, N.B., police respond to video of arrest at Service New Brunswick location

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickCanadamandatory masksService New BrunswickService NBCoronairus New BrunswickService N.B.
Flyers
More weekly flyers