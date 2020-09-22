Mask-wearing mandatory by Oct. 1 at Service New Brunswick centres

Send this page to someone via email

FREDERICTON – New Brunswick is making mask-wearing mandatory in government service centres starting Oct. 1. in order to avoid long lineups outside in the cold.

The province said Tuesday the mask-wearing order for Service New Brunswick centres will permit authorities to allow more people indoors at the same time.

New Brunswick’s health directives permit physical distancing to be reduced from two metres to one among people wearing masks.

There are three active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The province-owned corporation is reminding the public that almost all of its services can be rendered online or over the telephone, including renewals for vehicle registration and for driver’s licences.

Service New Brunswick says it is on track to become the first provincial provider to offer the written beginner driver’s test online later in the fall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2020.