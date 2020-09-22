Menu

Health

3 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Tuesday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted September 22, 2020 12:00 pm
A woman wears a face mask as she browses on her phone in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she browses on her phone in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, with only three active cases remaining.

Since the pandemic began, the province has reported a total of 196 confirmed cases, 191 of which have recovered.

Read more: New Brunswick reports 2 new cases of COVID-19

Two people have died as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has completed 70,844 tests.

