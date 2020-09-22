3 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, with only three active cases remaining.

Since the pandemic began, the province has reported a total of 196 confirmed cases, 191 of which have recovered.

Two people have died as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has completed 70,844 tests.

