3 active cases of COVID-19 remain in New Brunswick as of Tuesday

New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, with only three active cases remaining.
Since the pandemic began, the province has reported a total of 196 confirmed cases, 191 of which have recovered.
Two people have died as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton region.
As of Tuesday, New Brunswick has completed 70,844 tests.
