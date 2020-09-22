Bancroft woman wins $100,000 on lottery scratch ticket

Send this page to someone via email

A Bancroft woman thought her phone had been hacked when an app revealed she had won $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket.

According to the OLG, Laura Coish, 50, of Bancroft won the top prize of $100,000 on a $5 Instant Crossword Tripler scratch ticket. The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.61, the OLG says.

She said she usually plays the OLG’s Instant games but felt like trying something different and purchased a ticket at Shell on Monck Road in Bancroft.

She scanned her ticket using the OLG’s lottery app to reveal her prize. She recently claimed her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I actually thought my phone had been hacked when I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message, then I showed it to my husband,” she said.

The mother of one plans to use her winnings to help her family and book a vacation.

“I want to give some of my winnings to my family and treat myself,” she said. “I’m going to book a trip to the Maldives for my husband and me when the time is right.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet. It’s a surreal feeling but this novelty cheque in front of me is giving me butterflies.”

