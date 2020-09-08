Shorelines Casino Peterborough, Slots at Kawartha Downs reopening Sept. 28

Send this page to someone via email

Shorelines Casino Peterborough and Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs will both reopen in late September with a number of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Great Canadian Gaming, 11 of its properties in Ontario will be reopening on Sept. 28 as part of Ontario’s Stage 3 framework for reopening its economy.

Among the 11 properties are Shorelines Casino in Peterborough and Slots at Kawartha Downs in nearby Fraserville, south of the city.

Great Canadian Gaming closed all of its operations on March 16.

Great Canadian Gaming notes indoor gathering will be limited to 50 guests who will need to book online in advance of arrival. Only slot machines will be available during the “gradual reopening” of the casino. Food and beverage outlets will remain closed.

“Table games will remain closed,” the company said. “It will be mandatory that all guests have booked a play session prior to arrival. This online reservation tool will be located on our main page and will be available in upcoming weeks.”

The company has posted a safety measure plan which aims to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus within its properties.

“The health, safety and well-being of our guests and employees is our top priority. We are working diligently to ensure we are prepared to safely return to operations.”

