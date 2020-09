Send this page to someone via email

A person died after being stabbed in Calgary on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police responded to the 4800 block of 1 Street N.E.

Officers said they could not release any other details at this time.

More to come.​

Police responded to a fatal stabbing in northeast Calgary on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Blake Lough/Global News

