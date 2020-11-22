Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.
Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.
Fraser Health
Surrey:
- Walnut Road Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12, 13
- Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21, Nov. 9, 10
- Tamanawis Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 17, 18, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 12
- Sunnyside Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10
- Simon Cunningham Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13
- Earl Marriott Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 17, 18, 21 and 23, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 12
- Princess Margaret Secondary- Exposure occurred Sept. 11, 15 to 18, Oct. 12, 15, 16, 26, 29, November 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13
- Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14, Oct. 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 16
- Cornerstone Montessori – Exposures Nov. 9, 10
- Guru Angad Dev Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 9, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 6, 9
- St. Michael’s Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6
- Surrey Muslim School – Exposures Nov. 6, 12
- Berkshire Park Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13
- Bonaccord Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10
- Coast Meridian Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10
- Cloverdale Traditional – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13
- Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28-30, Nov. 9-10
- Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 16, Nov. 9
- Georges Vanier Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 5, 10
- James Ardiel Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9
- Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8-11, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 19, Nov. 9-13
- Katzie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9
- Martha Currie Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10
- North Surrey Secondary – Exposures Sept. 14, 24, 25, Oct. 19, 20, 21, Nov. 2, 10, 12, 13
- Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 21, 24, 25, 29, Oct. 1, 2, Nov. 9
- Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 12
- Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18, 30 and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 12, 13
- Hyland Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9, Nov. 12 and 13
- David Brankin Elementary – Exposure occurred Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13
- Riverdale Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 10, 12
- M.B. Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5
- Elgin Park Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 10
- Cloverdale Learning Center – Exposure on Nov. 11 and 12
- Bear Creek Elementary – Exposures Nov. 6 and 10
- Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 10
- Cindrich Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2
- Colebrook Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2
- Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 5, 9, 14, 26, Nov. 3-5, 9 and 16
- Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 9
- Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 3-5
- Diamond Elementary – Exposure Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & 6
- Khalsa Primary – Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4
- McLeod Road Traditional School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6
- L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 to16 and 24, Oct. 9, Nov. 2, 3
- Henry Bose Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9, 10
- Holly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4, 10, 11, 12
- Cambridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 2 to 5
- Creekside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3 to 5
- Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 and 12
- Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
- Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 21, 22, Nov. 2 and 3
- Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 9, Oct. 28 to 30
- Newton Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 1, 5 and 10
- North Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
- École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4 and 5
- Royal Heights Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4
- Strawberry Hill Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Nov. 4 and 5
- Westerman Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 7, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 2 and 3
- Pacific Academy Middle School – Exposure Nov. 9, 16
- Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
- Khalsa School (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30
- Sikh Academy (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 19 to 22, 26, 28
- Cloverdale Catholic School – Exposures Oct. 21-22
- Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22
- Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 20, 21
- North Surrey Learning Centre – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21
- Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 and 20
- École Salish Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16
- Coyote Creek – Exposure Oct. 20
- Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, 19
- Serpentine Heights Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20
- Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 and 20
- Senator Reid Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
- Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures Oct. 14 to 16
- Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16
- Panorama Park Elementary, Exposure Oct. 14 and 15
- W.E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16
- Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
- École Gabrielle-Roy Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5
- Khalsa Elementary – Old Yale Campus – Exposure Oct. 5
- Southridge – Exposures Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
- Diamond School – Exposures Oct. 1 and 2
- Woodland Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 8
- City Central Learning Centre – Exposure occurred Oct. 6
- District Education Centre – Exposure occurred Sept. 30
- Green Timbers Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Nov. 9 and 10
- Northridge Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Oct. 13
- Ray Shepherd Elementary – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
- G.A.D Elementary — Exposure Sept. 23
- Khalsa Elementary (Newton) — Exposures Sept. 22 to 25, Oct. 20 to 22, Nov. 5, 6 and 12
- École KB Woodward — Exposures Sept. 24 and 25
- Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 and 15
- Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 14-16
- Latimer Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
- Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15 and Oct. 2 and 5, Nov. 10 and 12
- Morgan Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8 to 10, Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10
- T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
- William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
- Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 21 to 23
- Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 9, 10 and 25
- Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 1, 4 and 30, Oct.1, 2, 13 to15, 20 to 22, 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4
- Gobind Sarvar School (Surrey) – Exposures Sept. 17 and 18
- Southridge (Surrey) – Exposure occurred Sept. 28 to Oct. 1
Coquitlam:
- Summit Middle – Exposures Nov. 16, 17
- Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 9
- Hazel Trembath Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6
- École Mary Hill Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6
- Nestor Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 5, 6, 9 and 10
- Minnekhada Middle School – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10
- École Porter Street Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 12 and 13
- Harbour View Elementary – Exposure, Oct. 16, 20, Nov. 9 and 10
- École Glen Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6-9, Nov. 4 & 6
- Central Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4
- Terry Fox Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26-29, Nov. 4
- Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2 to 4
- Suwa’lkh School – Exposure on Nov. 5
- École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28
- École Westwood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28
- Cedar Drive Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
- Gleneagle Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28
- Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Oct. 23 and 26
- Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 6, 16, 20, 21, 22
- Pinetree Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 28 and 29
- Blakeburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21
- École Maillard Middle – Exposure Oct. 14, 15 and Oct. 19 to 21
- Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 2
- Learning Services Dept. – Exposures Oct. 15-16
- École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Oct. 13-20, 21, 22, 23
- Centennial Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15-16 and 19 to 21
- Port Moody Secondary – Exposure Oct. 13 and Nov. 12
- École Banting Middle School – Oct. 14 and 14
- Heritage Woods Secondary – Exposure Oct. 15
- Como Lake Middle School – Exposures Sept. 28 to 30
- École Riverside Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 18
- École Pitt River Middle – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 15, 16
- Miller Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
- Seaview Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 1
Port Coquitlam:
- Archbishop Carney Secondary – Exposure Nov. 2
- École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21
New Westminster:
- Fraser River Middle School – Exposures Sept. 15-17, Oct. 7-8, Nov. 6
- Richard McBride Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 9 and 10
- New Westminster Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17 and Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 26, 27, Nov. 2, 3 and 9
- Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary – Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 13
- Al-Hidayah School – Exposure on Nov. 9
- Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
- École Glenbrook Middle School – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16
- Queensborough Middle School – Exposures Sept. 21 and 22
Langley:
- Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Nov. 10
- Aldergrove Secondary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16
- R.E. Mountain Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 12
- Simonds Elementary – Exposure Nov. 17
- D.W. Poppy Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27, 28, Nov. 12
- Lynn Fripps Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9
- Willoughby Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5-6, 10 and 11
- H.D. Stafford Middle – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 6, 9 and 10
- R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
- Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2 and 3
- Langley online and distributed learning – Nov. 2
- Langley Fundamental Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22 and 26
- Global Montessori – Exposures Oct. 19 to 23, 27 to 30
- Belmont Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
- Langley Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
- Dorothea Peacock Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9
- Brookswood Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16
- Douglas Park Community – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9
- Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
Chilliwack:
- Little Mountain Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10
- Unsworth Elementary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, exposures Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13
- Timothy Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-6
- Unity Christian – Exposure occurred on Oct. 29
- La Verendrye – Exposure occurred on Oct. 22, 27 and 28
- A.D. Rundle Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29
- Chilliwack Middle – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1
- Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 3 to 5
- G.W. Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29
- Rosedale Traditional – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
- Sardis Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30
- Vedder Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4
- Vedder Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30
- Tyson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19
- Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposure Oct. 16
- Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24
Burnaby:
- Maywood Community School – Exposure Nov. 10
- Burnaby North Secondary – Exposures Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2, 3. 10, 12, 13
- Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 22, Nov. 9 and 10
- Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9
- Morley Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6
- Moscrop Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 3 and 4
- Gilpin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
- St. Thomas More Collegiate – Exposures Oct. 29, Nov. 2
- Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Sept. 28, Oct. 27, 28,
- Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30
- Byrne Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26
- Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20
- Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14
- Cameron Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13-15
- Westridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9
- Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Sept. 28
- École Alpha Secondary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, 14, 20
- Rosser Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5
- St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure occurred September 25, 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1
Maple Ridge:
- Maple Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10, 13
- Albion Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6
- Samuel Robertson Technical – Exposure on Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 6
- Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26
- Meadowridge – Exposures Oct. 29 to 30
- Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 21
- Garibaldi Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27
- Thomas Haney Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26
- Maple Ridge Secondary (Outreach alternate program) Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
- Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
- Alouette Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
- Yennadon Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 21
Abbotsford:
- St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary – Oct. 27-29, Nov. 9-10
- Chief Dan George Middle – Exposure Nov. 12
- Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 14, Nov. 6 & 9
- ASIA North Poplar – Exposure Nov. 12
- Clayburn Middle – Exposure Nov. 6
- Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 7 and Oct. 13-16, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 9, 10
- Ten-Broeck Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17, Nov. 9
- WJ Mount Secondary – Exposure Nov. 10
- Mennonite Educational Institute – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10
- Abbotsford Christian School – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10
- Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15-16, Nov. 4-6
- Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 26, 27, Nov. 9
- Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 29
- Howe Middle School – Exposure on Oct. 29
- Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts – Exposures Oct. 19-21, 26, 27, 28, 29
- Abbotsford Dasmesh Punjabi – Exposures Oct. 20-22
- Mennonite Educational Independent School – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10
- Dr. Roberta Bondar Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9
- Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9
- Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
Delta:
- McCloskey Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13
- Chalmers Elementary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13
- Brook Elementary – Exposures Nov. 13, 16
- North Delta Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13
- South Delta Secondary – Exposure Nov. 9
- Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, 4, 6, 9, 10
- Delview Secondary School – Exposures on Nov. 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16
- Burnsview Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3-5
- Gray Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5-6
- Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures occurred on Oct. 5 and 7, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9
- Sands Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19 to 22, Nov. 5 and 6
- Delview Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 29
- MB Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5
- Seaquam Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2
- Heath Traditional Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 2-3
- Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 15
- Richardson Elementary – Exposures Oct 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9
Mission:
- Hatzic Middle School – Exposure Oct. 5, 16, Nov. 3, 4, 6
Fraser Cascade:
- Agassiz Elementary/Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 4 to 6
- Hope Secondary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1
Vancouver Coastal Health
Vancouver:
- King David Secondary – Exposure Nov. 16
- Trafalgar Elementary – Exposure Nov. 13
- Kitsilano Secondary – Exposures Nov. 16, 17
- Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 & 9, Nov. 2, 4, 5, 6
- Sir Winston Churchill Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 13, 16
- John Oliver Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9 and Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, 10, 13
- Magee Secondary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10
- David Livingstone Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10
- Killarney Secondary School – Exposure on Nov. 12 to 13
- Walter Moberly Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13
- Lord Roberts Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10 and 12
- Georges Vanier Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4, 5, and 10
- St. George’s Junior School – Exposures Nov. 9, 10 and 13
- Notre Dame Regional Secondary School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10
- St. Andrew’s School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10
- David Oppenheimer Elementary School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10
- David Thompson Secondary School – Exposures Nov. 9 and 10
- Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-5
- Windermere Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 5
- Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2 to 5
- West Point Grey Academy – Exposures on Nov. 5 and 6
- Weir Elementary, located at Champlain Heights Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 2 and 3
- St. John’s School – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28, Nov. 2 and 3
- Vancouver Montessori School – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3
- Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3
- J.W. Sexsmith Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2
- Britannia Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30
- Killarney Secondary – Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
- Queen Alexandra Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 30
- University Hill Secondary – Oct. 26 to 28
- Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
- Renfrew Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28
- John Norquay Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22
- Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 19, 20
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22
- Vancouver College – Exposures Oct. 7-9, Oct. 20-22
- Britannia Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 5, 16, 21, 22
- Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposure Oct. 20
- Ideal Mini School – Exposure Oct. 16
- Point Grey Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16
- École Anne Hébert Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 20, 21, 23
- John Henderson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
- Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
- Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9
- Lord Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 7
- Prince of Wales Mini School – Exposures Oct 1, 2 and 5
- Charles Dickens Elementary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 to Oct. 9
- St. Andrew’s Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29
- Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 19 to 28
- Tyee Elementary – Exposures Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5, 7, 8, 9
- Champlain Heights Elementary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24
- Aries Program – Exposures Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24, 28
- Cedar Walk Program – Exposures Sept. 14, 15, 17 and 21
- Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposure Sept. 21
- Gladstone Secondary – Exposure dates Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 21 to 22.
- Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.
- Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15 and 21
- Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Sept. 22 to 24
West Vancouver:
- Collingwood School (Morven Campus) – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, Nov. 16
- Irwin Park Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 9, 10
- École Pauline Johnson – Exposures Oct. 14 to 15
- Mulgrave School – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9
- Ridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 2, 5 and 9
- Hollyburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 2
- Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Sept. 23 and 24
- Caulfeild Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 16 to 18, 21 and 23
- Sentinel Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 to 18 and Sept. 21
- Collingwood School (Wentworth Campus)- Exposures occurred on Sept. 30, October 1, 2, 6 and 7
- École Ann-Hébert Elementary – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16 and 20, 21 and 23
North Vancouver:
- Sutherland Secondary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28, Nov. 16
- Cove Cliff Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16
- Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 20, Nov. 16
- Lynnmour Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 3, 4, 6
- Saint Pius X Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2-3
- Carson Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29-30, Nov. 2-6
- Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28
- Holy Trinity Elementary – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22
- St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 15
- Westview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14
- Blueridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 9
- Seycove Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 5
Sea to Sky:
- Don Ross Middle – Exposure Nov. 2
- Garibaldi Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 24, 25, 29, 30 and Oct. 1
- Howe Sound Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21 to 25
- Mamquam Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, 16, 17 and 18
Richmond:
- BC Muslim School – Exposure dates Sept. 11 to 18, Nov. 9, 12, 13, 16, 17
- Mitchell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2, 12, 13
- Garden City Elementary – Exposure Nov. 16
- Matthew McNair Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 16
- Hugh McRoberts Secondary School — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12, 13
- Hamilton Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 16
- Kingswood Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 10
- R. MacNeill Secondary School – Exposure on Nov.12
- William Cook Elementary — Exposures Nov. 9-10 and Nov. 12
- R.C. Talmey Elementary School — Exposures Nov. 9 to 10
- Steveston-London Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2-6 and 13
- James Thomson Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6
- Kingswood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 27-Nov. 2
- H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 to 6
- Richmond Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Nov. 2, 3, 9 and 10
- William Bridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 2
- Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30
- R.J. Tait Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30
- Walter Lee Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21
- R.C. Palmer Secondary – Exposure Oct. 22
- Pythagoras Academy – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14
- L’École des Navigateurs – Exposure date Sept. 14
- R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff, but no further details given.
Pemberton:
- Signal Hill Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21
Interior Health
Kamloops:
- NorKam Secondary – Exposure Nov. 6
Kelowna:
- Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposure Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2, 3, 10
- Okanagan Missionary School – Exposures 4, 6, 10
- École Élementaire Casoro Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12
- St. Joseph Elementary School, Catholic Independent Schools Nelson Diocese – Exposure on Nov. 2
- Mount Boucherie secondary – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10
- École Élémentaire Casorso Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10, 12
- Immaculata Regional High School – Exposure Nov. 4, 6, 9
- Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2 to 6, Nov. 9, 10 and 12
- Constable Neil Bruce Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2
- Kelowna Heritage Christian School – Exposure Nov. 2, 3, 4, 12 and 13
- École Dr. Knox Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2 and 6
- École KLO Middle School – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and Nov. 8, 9, 10
- Glenrosa Middle School – Nov. 2 and 3
- North Glenmore Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6
- Rose Valley Elementary – Oct. 19 to 30
- École de l’Anse-au-sable – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 19 and 20
- Springvalley Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30
- St. Joseph Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2
Vernon:
- Mission Hill Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10
- Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 8
Rossland:
- Rossland Summit – Exposure on Sept. 16
Invermere:
- J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
Castlegar:
- Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11
Kimberley:
- Kimberley Independent – Exposure on Nov. 10
Island Health
Victoria:
- The Victoria School for Ideal Education – Exposures Nov. 16-17
- Lakeview Christian School – Exposure Nov. 16
Nanaimo:
- Randerson Ridge Elementary – Exposures Nov. 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12
- Frank J Ney Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12
- John Barsby Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10
- Dover Bay Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 5 and 6
Ladysmith:
- Ladysmith Secondary School – Exposures on Nov. 9, 10, 12 and 13
Port Alberni:
- Wood Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19
- Alberni District Secondary – Exposure on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 22 and Nov. 12 and 13
Campbell River:
- Carihi Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 28
Northern Health
Fort St. John:
- North Peace Secondary – Exposures Nov. 12, 12, 14, 16
Chetwynd:
- Chetwynd Secondary School – Exposure on Nov. 13
Hudson’s Hope:
- Hudson’s Hope Elementary & Junior Secondary School – Exposures Oct. 26 to Nov. 4
Prince Rupert:
- Roosevelt Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21 to 22
Prince George:
- Van Bien Elementary School – Exposure on Nov. 9 and 10
- Ron Brent Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
- Immaculate Conception – Exposures Oct. 21 to 23
- Prince George Secondary – Exposure Oct. 2
Fort Nelson:
- Fort Nelson Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16
Quesnel:
- Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 15 to 18
Nechako Lakes:
- David Hoy Elementary – Exposures Sept 17 and 18
Fort St. James:
- Nak’azdli Whut’en – Exposures Sept. 16 to 18
Dawson Creek:
- Notre Dame School – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14
- Dawson Creek Secondary (South Peace campus) – exposures Sept. 23 to 25
- École Frank Ross Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11
