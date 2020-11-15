Menu

Health

Coronavirus: List of B.C. school exposures

By Amy Judd Global News
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and students, staff and teachers get into a new back-to-school routine, Global News is tracking exposures connected to the B.C. education system.

Anyone directly affected by an exposure will be contacted by public health. If a school has been identified as a possible exposure site, you do not need to take any action unless directed to by public health and school officials.

Fraser Health

Surrey:

  • Semiahmoo Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5-6
  • Clayton Heights Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 10
  • Cindrich Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2
  • Colebrook Elementary – Exposure Nov. 2
  • Earl Marriott Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 17, 18, 21 and 23, Nov. 2 -5
  • Enver Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 5, 9, 14, 26, Nov. 3-5
  • Dr. F.D. Sinclair Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5, 6, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3, 4, 5, 9
  • Frost Road Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 3-5
  • Georges Vanier Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 2, 5
  • Tamanawis Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 17, 18, 25, 29, 30, Oct. 2 and Oct. 6, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 26, 27, 28, Nov. 2-5
  • Diamond Elementary – Exposure Oct. 15, Nov. 5 & 6
  • Khalsa Primary – Oct. 30, Nov. 2, 3, 4
  • McLeod Road Traditional School – Exposure on Nov. 5, 6
  • L.A. Matheson Secondary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 to16 and 24, Oct. 9, Nov. 2, 3
  • David Brankin Elementary – Exposure occurred Nov. 2, 3
  • Cambridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 2 to 5
  • Creekside Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3 to 5
  • Crescent Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30
  • Frank Hurt Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 21, 22, 26, Nov. 2, 3 and 5
  • Hazelgrove Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
  • Holly Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4
  • Kwantlen Park Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 21, 22, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Lena Shaw Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 9, Oct. 28 to 30
  • Newton Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 1
  • North Ridge Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • North Surrey Secondary – Exposures Sept. 14, 24, 25, Oct. 19, 20, 21, Nov. 2
  • École Panorama Ridge Secondary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23, 30, Oct. 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, Nov. 3
  • Princess Margaret Secondary- Exposure occurred Sept. 11, 15 to 18, Oct. 12, 15, 16, 26, 29, November 2 to 5
  • Queen Elizabeth Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 14, Oct. 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, 29 Nov. 3 to 5
  • Royal Heights Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4
  • Strawberry Hill Elementary — Exposures Sept. 29 and 30, Nov. 4 and 5
  • Sullivan Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15, 16, 18, 30 and Oct. 1, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 30, Nov. 3 to 5
  • Westerman Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 7, Oct. 15 and 16, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Pacific Academy Middle School – Exposure date not known but letter sent to parents Nov. 8
  • Ocean Cliff Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
  • Khalsa School (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30
  • Sikh Academy (Newton) – Exposures Oct. 19 to 22, 26, 28
  • Cloverdale Catholic School – Exposures Oct. 21-22
  • Surrey Centre Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22
  • Sunrise Ridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21
  • Fleetwood Park Secondary – Exposure Oct. 1, 20, 21
  • North Surrey Learning Centre – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21
  • Woodward Hill Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 and 20
  • École Salish Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16
  • Coyote Creek – Exposure Oct. 20
  • Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13, 19
  • Serpentine Heights Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20
  • Guru Angad Dev Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 9,  29, 30, Nov. 2 to 4
  • Fraser Wood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 and 20
  • Senator Reid Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
  • Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures Oct. 14 to 16
  • Martha Jane Norris Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16
  • Panorama Park Elementary, Exposure Oct. 14 and 15
  • W.E. Kinvig Elementary – Exposures Oct. 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16
  • Johnston Heights Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8-11, Sept. 21-22, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 19
  • Hyland Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9
  • Cedar Hills Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
  • École Gabrielle-Roy Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5
  • Khalsa Elementary – Old Yale Campus – Exposure Oct. 5
  • Southridge – Exposures Sept. 28 to Oct. 2
  • Diamond School – Exposures Oct. 1 and 2
  • Woodland Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 8
  • City Central Learning Centre – Exposure occurred Oct. 6
  • District Education Centre – Exposure occurred Sept. 30
  • Fraser Heights Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 16
  • Green Timbers Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29
  • Northridge Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29, Oct. 13
  • Ray Shepherd Elementary – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
  • G.A.D Elementary — Exposure Sept. 23
  • Khalsa Elementary (Newton) — Exposures Sept. 22 to 25, Oct. 20 to 22
  • École KB Woodward — Exposures Sept. 24 and 25
  • Rosemary Heights Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 21, 24, 25, 29, Oct. 1 and 2
  • Boundary Park Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 14 and 15
  • Kennedy Trail Elementary – Exposures occurred Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 14-16
  • Latimer Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
  • Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14, 15 and Oct. 2 and 5
  • Morgan Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 8 to 10
  • T. E. Scott Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
  • William Watson Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 10
  • Beaver Creek Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 21 to 23
  • Khalsa Secondary (Surrey) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 9, 10 and 25
  • Khalsa School (Old Yale Road location) – Exposures occurred on Sept. 1, 4 and 30, Oct.1, 2, 13 to15, 20 to 22, 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4
  • Gobind Sarvar School (Surrey) – Exposures Sept. 17 and 18
  • Southridge (Surrey) – Exposure occurred Sept. 28 to Oct. 1
Coquitlam:

  • École Glen Elementary – Exposures Oct. 6-9, Nov. 4 & 6
  • Central Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2, 3, 4
  • Terry Fox Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26-29, Nov. 4
  • Dr. Charles Best Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2 to 4
  • Suwa’lkh School – Exposure on Nov. 5
  • École Coquitlam River Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19, 21, 26, 27, 28
  • École Westwood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28
  • Cedar Drive Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
  • Gleneagle Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21, 22, 26, 27 and 28
  • Coquitlam Alternate Basic Education – Exposure on Oct. 23 and 26
  • Mundy Road Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 6, 16, 20, 21, 22
  • Pinetree Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20, 26, 28 and 29
  • Harbour View Elementary – Exposure, Oct. 16, 20
  • Blakeburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21
  • École Maillard Middle – Exposure Oct. 14, 15 and Oct. 19 to 21
  • Smiling Creek Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16, Nov. 2
  • Roy Stibbs Elementary – Exposure Oct. 16
  • Learning Services Dept. – Exposures Oct. 15-16
  • École Kwayhquitlum Middle – Exposures Oct. 13-20, 21, 22, 23
  • Centennial Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15-16 and 19 to 21
  • Port Moody Secondary – Exposure Oct. 13
  • École Banting Middle School – Oct. 14 and 14
  • Heritage Woods Secondary – Exposure Oct. 15
  • Como Lake Middle School – Exposures Sept. 28 to 30
  • École Riverside Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 18
  • École Pitt River Middle – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 15, 16
  • Miller Park Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2
  • Seaview Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 1

Port Coquitlam:

  • Archbishop Carney Secondary – Exposure Nov. 2
  • École des Pionniers-de-Maillardville – Exposures Oct. 19, 20, 21

New Westminster:

  • New Westminster Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17 and Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 26, 27, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Lord Tweedsmuir Elementary – Exposures Sept. 24 and 25, Oct. 30, Nov. 2
  • Al-Hidayah School – Exposure on Nov. 9
  • Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
  • École Glenbrook Middle School – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16
  • Fraser River Middle School – Exposures occurred on Sept. 15 to 17, Oct. 7 and 8
  • Queensborough Middle School – Exposures Sept. 21 and 22

Langley:

  • Willoughby Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5-6
  • H.D. Stafford Middle – Exposure Oct. 9, Nov. 6 & 9
  • R.E. Mountain Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2 to 4
  • R.C. Garnett Demonstration Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • Walnut Grove Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2 and 3
  • D.W. Poppy Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
  • Langley online and distributed learning – Nov. 2
  • Langley Fundamental Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22 and 26
  • Global Montessori – Exposures Oct. 19 to 23, 27 to 30
  • Belmont Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
  • Langley Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
  • Dorothea Peacock Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9
  • Brookswood Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5, 13, 15 and 16
  • Douglas Park Community – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9
  • Gordon Greenwood Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 1
Chilliwack:

  • Timothy Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-6
  • Unsworth Elementary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1, exposures Nov. 9-10
  • Unity Christian – Exposure occurred on Oct. 29
  • La Verendrye – Exposure occurred on Oct. 22, 27 and 28
  • A.D. Rundle Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29
  • Chilliwack Middle – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1
  • Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29 and 30, Nov. 3 to 5
  • G.W. Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 29
  • Little Mountain Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Rosedale Traditional – Exposures Oct. 27 and 28
  • Sardis Secondary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30
  • Vedder Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 2 to 4
  • Vedder Middle – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30
  • Tyson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19
  • Mount Cheam Christian School – Exposure Oct. 16
  • Chilliwack Secondary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24

Burnaby:

  • Twelfth Avenue Elementary – Exposure Nov. 9
  • Morley Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6
  • Moscrop Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 3 and 4
  • Gilpin Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • St. Thomas More Collegiate – Exposures Oct. 29, Nov. 2
  • Burnaby North Secondary – Exposures Oct. 8, 9, 14, 15, 28, 29, 30, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Glenwood Elementary – Exposure Sept. 28, Oct. 27 and 28
  • Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 27 to 30
  • Byrne Creek Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26
  • Armstrong Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19, 20
  • Burnaby Central Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 22
  • Lakeview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14
  • Cameron Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13-15
  • Westridge Elementary – Exposure Oct. 9
  • Burnaby South Secondary – Exposure Sept. 28
  • École Alpha Secondary – Exposures Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, and Oct. 13, 14, 20
  • Rosser Elementary – Exposure Oct. 5
  • St. Helen’s Elementary (Burnaby) – Exposure occurred September 25, 28, 29, 30 and Oct. 1

Maple Ridge:

  • Samuel Robertson Technical – Exposure on Oct. 27 to 30, Nov. 6
  • Maple Ridge Secondary – Exposure Oct. 26
  • Meadowridge – Exposures Oct. 29 to 30
  • Pitt Meadows Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 19 to 21
  • Garibaldi Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27
  • Thomas Haney Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 26
  • Maple Ridge Secondary (Outreach alternate program) Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
  • Edith McDermott Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 to 15
  • Alouette Elementary – Exposure  Oct. 13
  • Yennadon Elementary – Exposure occurred Sept. 21

Abbotsford:

  • Dave Kandal Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15-16, Nov. 4-6
  • Eugene Reimer Middle – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 26, 27, Nov. 9
  • Rick Hansen Secondary – Exposures Oct. 6 to 7 and Oct. 13-16, Nov. 2 to 4
  • Clearbrook Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 29
  • Howe Middle School – Exposure on Oct. 29
  • St. John Brebeuf Regional Secondary – Oct. 27 to 29
  • Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts – Exposures Oct. 19-21, 26, 27, 28, 29
  • Abbotsford Dasmesh Punjabi – Exposures Oct. 20-22
  • Mennonite Educational Independent School – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 29 and 30
  • Abbotsford Senior Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 14
  • Dr. Roberta Bondar Elementary – Exposures Oct. 8 and 9
  • Blue Jay Elementary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9
  • Harry Sayers Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15
  • Ten-Broeck Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 17

Delta:

  • Burnsview Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3-5
  • Gray Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 5-6
  • Delta Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, Oct. 13, Nov. 3, 4
  • Jarvis Traditional Elementary – Exposures occurred on Oct. 5 and 7, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9
  • Sands Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 19 to 22, Nov. 5
  • Delview Secondary – Exposure on Oct. 29
  • MB Sanford Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 4 and 5
  • McCloskey Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • Seaquam Secondary – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • Heath Traditional Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 13, Oct. 27 to 29, Nov. 2-3
  • Hawthorne Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 15
  • Richardson Elementary – Exposures Oct 1, 5, 6, 8 and 9

Mission:

  • Hatzic Middle School – Exposure Oct. 5, 16, Nov. 3, 4, 6

Fraser Cascade:

  • Agassiz Elementary/Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 4 to 6
  • Hope Secondary – Early notification letter (ENL) sent Nov. 1

Vancouver Coastal Health

Vancouver:

  • Vancouver Christian School – Exposures Nov. 3-5
  • Windermere Secondary – Exposures Nov. 3, 5
  • Sir Charles Tupper Secondary – Exposure occurred Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 & 9, Nov. 2
  • Magee Secondary – Exposures Nov. 4-6
  • Eric Hamber Secondary – Exposures on Nov. 2 to 5
  • West Point Grey Academy – Exposures on Nov. 5 and 6
  • Weir Elementary, located at Champlain Heights Elementary School – Exposures on Nov. 2 and 3
  • St. John’s School – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Vancouver Montessori School – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3
  • Sir Charles Kingsford-Smith Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2 and 3
  • J.W. Sexsmith Elementary – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2
  • Britannia Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30
  • Killarney Secondary – Oct. 26 to Nov. 1
  • Queen Alexandra Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 30
  • University Hill Secondary – Oct. 26 to 28
  • Lord Strathcona Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
  • Renfrew Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28
  • John Norquay Elementary – Exposure Oct. 22
  • Admiral Seymour Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 5, 19, 20
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22
  • Vancouver College – Exposures Oct. 7-9, Oct. 20-22
  • Britannia Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30, Oct. 2, 5, 16, 21, 22
  • Sir James Douglas Elementary – Exposure Oct. 20
  • Ideal Mini School – Exposure Oct. 16
  • Point Grey Secondary – Exposure Oct. 16
  • École Anne Hébert Elementary – Exposures Oct. 15, 16, 20, 21, 23
  • John Henderson Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
  • Queen Elizabeth Elementary – Exposure Oct. 13
  • John Oliver Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9 and Oct. 26
  • Notre Dame Regional Secondary – Exposure Oct. 9
  • Lord Kitchener Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 7
  • Prince of Wales Mini School – Exposures Oct 1, 2 and 5
  • Charles Dickens Elementary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, Oct. 7 to Oct. 9
  • St. Andrew’s Elementary – Exposure Sept. 29
  • Lord Tennyson Elementary – Exposures Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 19 to 28
  • Tyee Elementary – Exposures Sept. 28-29, Oct. 5, 7, 8, 9
  • Champlain Heights Elementary – Exposures Sept. 22 to 24
  • Aries Program – Exposures Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24, 28
  • Cedar Walk Program – Exposures Sept. 14, 15, 17 and 21
  • Vancouver Technical Secondary – Exposure Sept. 21
  • Gladstone Secondary – Exposure dates Sept. 16 to 18 and Sept. 21 to 22.
  • Hastings Elementary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter went to parents and staff but no further details given.
  • Xpey’ Elementary – Exposures on Sept. 10, 14, 15 and 21
  • Elsie Roy Elementary – Exposure on Sept. 22 to 24

West Vancouver:

  • École Pauline Johnson – Exposures Oct. 14 to 15
  • Mulgrave School – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9
  • Ridgeview Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 2, 5 and 9
  • Hollyburn Elementary – Exposure Oct. 2
  • Rockridge Secondary – Exposures Sept. 23 and 24
  • Caulfeild Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 16 to 18, 21 and 23
  • Sentinel Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 to 18 and Sept. 21
  • Collingwood School (Wentworth Campus)- Exposures occurred on Sept. 30, October 1, 2, 6 and 7
  • Collingwood School (Morven Campus) – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6
  • École Ann-Hébert Elementary – Exposures on Oct. 15, 16 and 20, 21 and 23

North Vancouver:

  • Saint Pius X Elementary – Exposures Nov. 2-3
  • Carson Graham Secondary – Exposures Oct. 29-30, Nov. 2-6
  • Lynnmour Elementary – Exposures on Nov. 3 and 4
  • Sutherland Secondary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 27 and 28
  • Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Oct. 26 to 28
  • Holy Trinity Elementary – Exposure occurred Oct. 19 to 22
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 15
  • Westview Elementary – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14
  • Handsworth Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13, 14, 20
  • Blueridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 9
  • Seycove Secondary – Exposures Sept. 30 to Oct. 5

Sea to Sky:

  • Don Ross Middle – Exposure Nov. 2
  • Garibaldi Highlands Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 24, 25, 29, 30 and Oct. 1
  • Howe Sound Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21 to 25
  • Mamquam Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11, 16, 17 and 18

Richmond:

  • Steveston-London Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2-6
  • James Thomson Elementary – Exposures Nov. 3, 4, 6
  • Hamilton Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6
  • Kingswood Elementary – Exposures Oct. 5 and 6, Oct. 27-Nov. 2
  • H.J. Cambie Secondary – Exposures Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19, Nov. 2 to 6
  • Richmond Secondary – Exposures Oct. 7 to 9, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Mitchell Elementary – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • William Bridge Elementary – Exposures Oct. 26 to 29, Nov. 2
  • Kathleen McNeely Elementary – Exposures Oct. 28 to 30
  • R.J. Tait Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30
  • Walter Lee Elementary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21
  • R.C. Palmer Secondary – Exposure Oct. 22
  • Pythagoras Academy – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14
  • BC Muslim School – Exposure dates Sept. 11 to 18
  • L’École des Navigateurs – Exposure date Sept. 14
  • R.A. McMath Secondary – Exposure occurred on unknown date. Letter was sent to parents and staff, but no further details given.

Pemberton:

  • Signal Hill Elementary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 21

Interior Health

Kelowna:

  • Immaculata Regional High School – Exposure Nov. 4, 6, 9
  • Kelowna Secondary – Exposures Oct. 19 to 21, Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2 to 6
  • Constable Neil Bruce Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2
  • Okanagan Mission Secondary – Exposure Oct. 28 to 30, Nov. 2 and 3
  • Kelowna Heritage Christian School – Exposure Nov. 2, 3, 4
  • Const. Neil Bruce Middle School – Exposure Nov. 2
  • École Dr. Knox Middle School – Exposure on Nov. 2 and 6
  • École KLO Middle School – Exposures Oct. 30, Nov. 2 to 6 and Nov. 8
  • Glenrosa Middle School – Nov. 2 and 3
  • École Élementaire Casoro Elementary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6
  • North Glenmore Elementary – Exposure Nov. 6
  • Rose Valley Elementary – Oct. 19 to 30
  • École de l’Anse-au-sable – Exposures Oct. 13 to 16, Oct. 19 and 20
  • Springvalley Elementary – Exposure Oct. 30
  • St. Joseph Elementary – Exposure Oct. 21 and 22, Nov. 2

Vernon:

  • Mission Hill Elementary – Exposures Nov. 9, 10
  • Clarence Fulton Secondary – Exposures Oct. 5 to 8

Rossland:

  • Rossland Summit – Exposure on Sept. 16

Invermere:

  • J.A. Laird Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 14 and 15

Castlegar:

  • Stanley Humphries Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 11

Island Health

Nanaimo:

  • Frank J Ney Elementary – Exposure Nov. 12
  • John Barsby Secondary – Exposures Nov. 5, 6, 9, 10
  • Dover Bay Secondary – Exposures Nov. 2, 5 and 6

Port Alberni:

  • Wood Elementary – Exposure Oct. 19
  • Alberni District Secondary – Exposure on September 14, 15, 17, 18, and 22

Campbell River:

  • Carihi Secondary – Exposure occurred on Sept. 28

Northern Health

Hudson’s Hope:

  • Hudson’s Hope Elementary & Junior Secondary School – Exposures Oct. 26 to Nov. 4

Prince Rupert:

  • Roosevelt Park Elementary – Exposures Oct. 21 to 22

Prince George:

  • Ron Brent Elementary – Exposure on Oct. 30
  • Immaculate Conception – Exposures Oct. 21 to 23
  • Prince George Secondary – Exposure Oct. 2

Fort Nelson:

  • Fort Nelson Secondary – Exposures Oct. 15 and 16

Quesnel:

  • Quesnel Junior Secondary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11 and Sept. 15 to 18

Nechako Lakes:

  • David Hoy Elementary – Exposures Sept 17 and 18

Fort St. James:

  • Nak’azdli Whut’en – Exposures Sept. 16 to 18

Dawson Creek:

  • Notre Dame School – Exposures Oct. 13 and 14
  • Dawson Creek Secondary (South Peace campus) – exposures Sept. 23 to 25
  • École Frank Ross Elementary – Exposures occurred on Sept. 10 and 11

This list will continue to be updated as more exposures are announced. 

