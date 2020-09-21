Menu

Traffic

Police search for suspect following hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 5:56 pm
After a verbal confrontation, OPP say the pickup truck left the scene and that the pedestrian went to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
After a verbal confrontation, OPP say the pickup truck left the scene and that the pedestrian went to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries sustained in the crash.

OPP say they’re searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian in Midland, Ont., last Thursday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officers say a pedestrian was crossing Simcoe County Road 93 at a crosswalk when they were hit by a white Dodge pickup truck that was turning south onto Simcoe County Road 93 at the Mountainview Plaza.

Read more: OPP investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Bruce County

Police say the pedestrian was knocked to the ground and run over by the truck.

After a verbal confrontation, OPP say the pickup truck left the scene and that the pedestrian went to the hospital, where they were treated for injuries sustained in the crash and released.

Read more: SIU ends investigation in Barrie, Ont., after finding man injured himself by punching cell wall

Police are looking to speak with the driver of the white Dodge pickup truck, who is described to be a man who’s about 40 years old, wearing a high-visibility orange construction shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

