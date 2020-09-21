Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New CPR board created in Alberta to help with COVID-19 resuscitation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 4:11 pm
Doctors and nurses wearing their protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the resuscitation intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, 10 September 2020.
Doctors and nurses wearing their protective gear (blouse, gloves and mask) take care of a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the resuscitation intensive care unit (ICU) of the Hopital Europeen hospital in Marseille, France, 10 September 2020. EPA/Guillaume Horcajuelo

A new piece of medical equipment created at the University of Alberta may help doctors find a quicker and safer way to resuscitate patients who go into cardiac arrest due to COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus can create complications in the lungs, and many patients are placed on their bellies to improve ventilation.

READ MORE: Strokes, ‘lumpy’ lungs: what doctors know about unusual ways coronavirus attacks your body 

Watch below: (From April 2020): The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Canada, infecting people young and old — and, in severe cases, it can leave a lasting mark on a patient’s lungs.

This is what can happen to your lungs when you have coronavirus
This is what can happen to your lungs when you have coronavirus

Matthew Douma, an assistant adjunct professor of critical care medicine at the U of A, says if patients go into cardiac arrest, doctors have to turn them onto their backs to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Turning patients can cause delay and put doctors at risk because they have closer contact with infected patients.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Douma says he’s part of a group that has created a new CPR board that can be placed under patients while they are prone, with a piece that adds pressure to the chest area while medical staff do compressions on their backs.

The U of A says 10,000 people have already downloaded the design for the board and five hospitals in Brazil are using it.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemicHealthCOVID-19 PandemicUniversity of AlbertaU Of ACPRInnovationMatthew DoumaResuscitation
Flyers
More weekly flyers