Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kitchener woman charged after collision involving ION LRT train

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 21, 2020 3:43 pm
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station.
An ION LRT vehicle stops at Kitchener City Hall station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener woman is facing charges in connection to a collision involving an ION LRT train on Monday morning.

They say officers were called to Caroline Street South and William Street West in Waterloo shortly after 9 a.m. for the reported collision between the LRT train and an automobile.

Read more: Waterloo police investigate reports of gunfire in Cambridge

Police say the LRT was headed south before entering the intersection and colliding with the automobile, which was making a righthand turn.

Trending Stories

They say there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Read more: Teens among 4 arrested in Mississauga following Cambridge bank robbery

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman has been charged with making an unsafe turn.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterlooWaterloo policeKitchener newsWaterloo newsGrand River TransitIONION LRTCaroline street waterlooKitchener woman chargedWilliam Street Waterloo
Flyers
More weekly flyers