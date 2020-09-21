Kitchener woman charged after collision involving ION LRT train

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 40-year-old Kitchener woman is facing charges in connection to a collision involving an ION LRT train on Monday morning.

They say officers were called to Caroline Street South and William Street West in Waterloo shortly after 9 a.m. for the reported collision between the LRT train and an automobile.

Police say the LRT was headed south before entering the intersection and colliding with the automobile, which was making a righthand turn.

They say there were no injuries reported as a result of the collision.

Police say the woman has been charged with making an unsafe turn.