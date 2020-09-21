Ford says Ontario’s COVID-19 2nd-wave strategy to be outlined Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says he will release Ontario’s plan to deal with a second wave of COVID-19 tomorrow.

Ford has been promising the strategy for several weeks as virus case counts have steadily increased.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says some elements of the plan are already being implemented, including a ramp-up in testing.

She says a second wave will be more complicated to respond to because of flu season and the need to address the province’s surgery backlog.

Elliott says the plan will involve “hundreds of millions” in spending, which has required the government to complete due diligence on the strategy.

Meanwhile, Ford says the province has reached out to university and private laboratories to help process an increasing number of tests.