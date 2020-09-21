Menu

Health

Ford says Ontario’s COVID-19 2nd-wave strategy to be outlined Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Ford says pharmacy testing intended for people not showing symptoms
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Saturday that testing at pharmacies, which the province plans to launch next week, would be intended for people who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19. He said those with symptoms should still go to assessment centres to be tested for the virus.

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford says he will release Ontario’s plan to deal with a second wave of COVID-19 tomorrow.

Ford has been promising the strategy for several weeks as virus case counts have steadily increased.

Read more: Ontario reports 425 new coronavirus cases with majority in Toronto-area, Ottawa

Health Minister Christine Elliott says some elements of the plan are already being implemented, including a ramp-up in testing.

She says a second wave will be more complicated to respond to because of flu season and the need to address the province’s surgery backlog.

Read more: Doug Ford calls on Health Canada to focus on reviewing rapid COVID-19 antigen tests

Elliott says the plan will involve “hundreds of millions” in spending, which has required the government to complete due diligence on the strategy.

Meanwhile, Ford says the province has reached out to university and private laboratories to help process an increasing number of tests.

 

