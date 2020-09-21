Man shot by Edmonton police had gun, was breaking lifetime firearms ban: ASIRT

Send this page to someone via email

The man fatally wounded by Edmonton police officers in a confrontation Friday had three Criminal Code court-ordered lifetime prohibitions on possessing firearms and/or ammunition, ASIRT said Monday.

In a news release, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said the 48-year-old man was seen with a gun in the alley behind the Eastglen Motor Inn on 118 Avenue and 69 Street, and then in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Police received several reports of him at around 4:06 p.m.

“The man was identified by name and a description was provided,” ASIRT said.

1:32 Large police scene in northeast Edmonton Large police scene in northeast Edmonton

Police and a tactical unit responded and surrounded the residence within about 10 minutes.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ASIRT investigating fatal police shooting in central Edmonton Friday

“At the rear of the residence, the officers encountered the man and a confrontation occurred that resulted in the two officers discharging their service weapons, striking the man and fatally wounding him,” ASIRT said.

The agency said a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun with a single round in the chamber was recovered at the scene scene. The man had nine more shotgun shells and a fully loaded magazine with five rounds in his pockets, ASIRT said.

This 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun was recovered at the scene of the incident, ASIRT said. Courtesy: ASIRT

The agency investigates incidents involving Alberta police officers that result in serious injury or death to a person, or that leads to serious or sensitive allegations of misconduct.