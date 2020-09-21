Coronavirus: No new cases for Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland and Haliburton Counties

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a weekend of no cases of the novel coronavirus.

In its update issued at 1:15 p.m. Monday, the number of COVID-19 cases was 234, unchanged since the health unit’s last update on Friday afternoon.

Leading the case count is the City of Kawartha Lakes with 178, of which 159 are resolved and there are no active cases. Eleven cases required hospitalization.

In the municipality, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32 residents, 28 of them associated with a springtime outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Northumberland County still reports 41 cases of which 34 are resolved. There are currently six active cases. Three cases in the county required hospitalized care.

The first COVID-19 death in the county occurred on Sept. 8.

All 15 cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care, and there have been no deaths.

Overall, of the health unit’s 234 cases, 208 are resolved (approximately 89 per cent).

1/2 We're experiencing significant volumes at our #COVID19 Assessment Centre today. If you're heading to the centre, please form a line on Sussex St. N., leading to Kent, rather than lining up on Kent. @klpsmedia @CKLParamedics pic.twitter.com/VsEclmw8SV — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) September 21, 2020

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Six in the City of Kawartha Lakes (up from one reported on Friday)

Four in Northumberland County (down from six reported on Friday)

Two in Haliburton County (unchanged since Friday)

