Nova Scotia gunman flagged for suspicious cash transactions before April shooting, docs show

The gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia in April was flagged for multiple suspicious transactions to Canada’s money laundering watchdog for purchasing items “intended for police use” and a $475,000 cash withdrawal before the 13-hour shooting spree, according to newly unsealed court documents.

The documents also include new details from the gunman’s cousin, a retired RCMP officer, who described the shooter as “almost a career criminal” in an interview with police after the shootings.

The details were included in search warrant applications filed by the RCMP that were released Monday by provincial court Judge Laurel Halfpenny MacQuarrie.

According to the documents, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada was made aware of suspicious transactions related to Gabriel Wortman’s PayPal account towards “the purchase of vehicle accessories commonly used by police, including items explicitly labeled as being intended for police use via eBay.”

The newly released documents do not indicate when the suspicious transaction reports (STRs) were prepared or received by FINTRAC. Under Canadian law, financial institutions and other organizations are required to create STRs for transactions like large cash deposits, unsourced deposits or multiple deposits totalling more than $10,000.

“The FINTRAC report also outlined STRs with respect to credit cards associated with (the gunman) for purchases to GCSurplus Ottawa of more than $15,000,” the documents said. “It is known that some of these purchases were for white Ford Taurus vehicles which were decommissioned police cars.”

According to the documents, investigators said CIBC reported that in March the gunman had requested to “liquidate some of his investments, amounting to $475,000.”

“(The gunman) requested that the $475,000 be in $100 denominations,” the documents said, adding that the money was delivered to the gunman via a Brinks deposit on March 30.

Global News reached out CIBC for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. FINTRAC said it is “prohibited from disclosing information that it may have received or financial intelligence that it may have disclosed to police, law enforcement or national security agencies” relevant to a criminal investigation.

Other revelations related to the rampage on April 18 and 19 that killed 22 people, including an RCMP officer, are a terrifying firsthand account of RCMP Const. Chad Morrison, who was shot by the gunman, and details related to the argument between the gunman and one of the victims in the community of Portapique.

An unidentified friend of Aaron Tuck, who was killed along with his wife and teenage daughter, told police that he witnessed an argument between the gunman and Tuck prior to the shooting.

“Aaron Tuck wanted to sell his house in Portapique and move back to Cape Breton and wanted $48,000 to $58,000 for it,” the documents said. “(Redacted) saw Aaron Tuck get into an argument with (the gunman) as (the gunman) had offered Aaron $18,000 for the house.”

He also told police that by the end of August 2019 “you could not tell the difference between (the gunman’s) RCMP police car and a real one.”

Morrison, who was wounded by the gunman, told investigators he was waiting in his police cruiser for Const. Heidi Stevenson at the intersection of Highway 2 and Highway 224 in Shubenacadie, in central Nova Scotia.

“Morrison said that he was listening to the radio and found it confusing to understand where the suspect was but thought the suspect was in the Brookfield area and was not expecting the suspect to be coming his way at that time,” the documents said.

He told investigators he noted a Taurus that was coming in his direction but was unsure if it was the suspect. He told police a “push bar” mounted on the front of the vehicle gave him pause but relaxed as Stevenson was nearby.

“As the marked police car approached … Morrison realized that was not Cst. Stevenson and he recognized the driver to be the suspect from the picture (of the gunman) that he had received to be on the lookout for,” the documents said. “Morrison said the suspect looked to have a melancholy expression as he was turning in front of him and then he had a ‘grit’ look on his face as he started to raise his gun.”

“Morrison said the suspect brandished a handgun out the window and began firing at him,” the documents said, noting that three or four shots were fired in a “split second.”

The RCMP constable hit an emergency response button and called for help to say that he had been shot and drove to an EHS station in Milford, where he could still see the section of Highway where the gunman had opened fire and black SUVs with police lights heading towards the scene where he believed Stevenson had been shot.

“Morrison heard (a police officer) say on the radio that ‘Stevenson is down,” the documents said. Morrison was transferred to Colchester Hospital.

“I believe that the hard body armour worn by Cst. Morrison stopped the bullet from entering his chest/abdomen,” said an unidentified person in the documents.

