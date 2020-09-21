Ottawa reports 60 COVID-19 cases as elementary school closes due to outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa continues to surge as the city saw its first elementary school close due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Ottawa reported 60 new cases of the virus on Monday, according to Ontario’s COVID-19 database.

The provincial system also shows two new deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will release its more fulsome daily report on the virus later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, an elementary school in the Ottawa Catholic District School Board is closed for two weeks after two students and two staff tested positive for the virus.

OPH officially declared a coronavirus outbreak at Monsignor Paul Baxter in Barrhaven as of Sept. 18.

A school is determined to be in outbreak when two or more staff members or students contract the virus with a likelihood that at least one of the infections took place within the school.

A mobile unit is conducting targeted coronavirus testing at the school for staff, students and their families only. Other residents seeking a test at the pop-up site will not be admitted.

Students who were attending in-person classes at Monsignor Paul Baxter will be switching to online learning for the coming weeks.

