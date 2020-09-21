Hydro Ottawa reports power outage in city’s south end

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of Ottawa residents are being affected by a power outage in the city’s south end on Monday morning, according to Hydro Ottawa.

The utility’s outage map shows a widespread outage across Ottawa’s Alta Vista, Capital, River and Gloucester-Southgate wards.

More than 12,000 customers are affected.

The issue began shortly before 10 a.m. and is expected to be resolved by noon, according to Hydro Ottawa.

The outage is linked to a loss of power from the provincial grid, according to an update from the utility’s Twitter account.

OUTAGE UPDATE:

Cause – Loss of power from the provincial grid.

Our system office working with @HydroOne crews to restore power as quickly as possible.

Our outage map (https://t.co/4gBTTzeQOP) is back up and running – please check for updates.#Ottawaoutage #ottcity — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 21, 2020

