Canada

Hydro Ottawa reports power outage in city’s south end

By Craig Lord Global News
A screengrab of Hydro Ottawa's outage map showing more than 12,000 people without power before 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Thousands of Ottawa residents are being affected by a power outage in the city’s south end on Monday morning, according to Hydro Ottawa.

The utility’s outage map shows a widespread outage across Ottawa’s Alta Vista, Capital, River and Gloucester-Southgate wards.

More than 12,000 customers are affected.

The issue began shortly before 10 a.m. and is expected to be resolved by noon, according to Hydro Ottawa.

The outage is linked to a loss of power from the provincial grid, according to an update from the utility’s Twitter account.

