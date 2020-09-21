Manitoba Premier, Prime Minister to speak ahead of throne speech

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s federal throne speech.

Pallister is one of four premiers who last week demanded the federal government fork over at least $28 billion more each year for health care.

They also want Ottawa to increase funding for infrastructure projects by $10 billion, and retroactive reforms to the fiscal stabilization program.

The federal government has given the provinces an extra $19 billion to help them cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the premiers have said that what they need is an increase in annual transfers to ensure stable, long-term funding.

