Politics

Manitoba Premier, Prime Minister to speak ahead of throne speech

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2020 10:16 am
Top throne speech priority for Canadians is addressing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ipsos poll
As the Canadian government prepares to deliver its upcoming throne speech, Canadians are clear on what they want their government to do in these uncertain times. In Ipsos polling exclusively for Global News, 33 per cent of respondents said their top priority for the government is to focus on health measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will be speaking with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon ahead of Wednesday’s federal throne speech.

Pallister is one of four premiers who last week demanded the federal government fork over at least $28 billion more each year for health care.

Throne speech's usual grandiose ceremony to be pared down amid coronavirus 

They also want Ottawa to increase funding for infrastructure projects by $10 billion, and retroactive reforms to the fiscal stabilization program.

The federal government has given the provinces an extra $19 billion to help them cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the premiers have said that what they need is an increase in annual transfers to ensure stable, long-term funding.

