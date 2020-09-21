‘It will burn well’: Climate group takes over Montreal billboard

Send this page to someone via email

A billboard in Montreal’s Mile-End neighbourhood has been taken over by climate activist group Extinction Rebellion.

The massive advertisement at the corner of Fairmont and Parc Avenue now reads, “Ça va bien brûler.”

Members of the group say they scaled the building under the cover of darkness Sunday night, to “hijack” the billboard in under three hours.

Translating to “it will burn well,” the group is openly mocking the popular slogan used during the current pandemic in Quebec, “Ça va bien aller,” to promote climate action.

“That message brings more apathy, so if we do nothing it won’t go well,” said Alix Ruhlman, spokesperson for the group.

“The message is we have to act now, and fight climate change.”

According to Ruhlman, the sign is referring to the current wildfires burning in Brazil and on the West Coast, but more importantly the larger global climate crisis.

“We wanted to send a message and in this situation we needed to send a stronger message.” Tweet This

This is not the first time the global environmental group has called for change in a theatrical fashion in Montreal.

In October 2019, members scaled the Jacques Cartier bridge, halting the morning rush-hour traffic, to place a banner with a similar message.

No arrests were made related to the group’s latest stunt with the billboard.

Global News reached out to Outfront Media, owners of the sign, but the company has yet to respond to a request for comment.

It is unknown how long the sign will be in place.

Extinction Rebellion plans to continue demonstrating, with protests planned in Montreal and across the province on Saturday.