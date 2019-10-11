Quebec climate activists seek donations to help cover arrested protesters’ legal costs

Send this page to someone via email

The Extinction Rebellion Quebec group, which became better known to the public earlier this week when three of its activists scaled the Jacques Cartier Bridge in Montreal, has launched a fundraiser.

The organization says the money raised through the crowdfunding efforts will help it create educational activities and will also be used for actions of civil disobedience.

Extinction Rebellion Quebec has set a target of $40,000. As of the Friday morning, the initiative has raised more than $14,500.

The money will be used to rent equipment during protests and information campaigns, space for meetings, conferences and training and to cover court fees for possible legal repercussions for activists.

Extinction Rebellion Quebec says it is devoted to putting pressure on both the provincial and federal governments to adopt rigorous environmental policies.

The Jacques Cartier Bridge was closed from 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. after the group’s activists climbed the structure on Tuesday morning.

The protest snarled traffic on Montreal’s south shore and on the other bridges.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested a 47-year-old man and two women aged 32 and 40. They were released with a promise to appear and will have to appear in court on Oct. 24 at the Montreal courthouse. They are facing charges of mischief and conspiracy.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise