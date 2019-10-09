Menu

Canada

Legault condemns Québec Solidaire’s position on climate protest action

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2019 1:43 pm
Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday.
Climate activists with the Quebec chapter of Extinction Rebellion scaled the structure of Montreal's Jacques Cartier Bridge Tuesday. Brayden Jagger Haines/Global News

The Quebec government is condemning an opposition party for refusing to denounce the actions of climate activists who scaled a Montreal bridge and overtook a downtown street on Tuesday.

The left-leaning party Québec Solidaire doubled down on its stance today, reaffirming support for the environmental activists behind the disruptive action.

READ MORE: About 30 climate protesters arrested in downtown Montreal

The party’s co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said this morning the Coalition Avenir Québec government is using outrage over the protests to shield from its own “climate-passivity.”

He said Québec Solidaire’s position is that if the method of action is peaceful, it is acceptable.

Québec Solidaire was the only provincial party that did not denounce the tactics employed by the Quebec chapter of the group known as Extinction Rebellion during Tuesday’s demonstration.

READ MORE: Does driving less (or not at all) actually help the environment?

One of the three people arrested after climbing up the Jacques Cartier Bridge was identified as a Québec Solidaire party member and school teacher.

Quebec Premier François Legault questioned the type of lesson the woman’s alleged actions offer to children, calling on Québec Solidaire to denounce what he called “an illegal gesture.”

After three people were arrested for the bridge action, another 41 people were arrested for blocking a downtown Montreal street late Tuesday.

Climate protesters scale Jacques Cartier Bridge
Climate protesters scale Jacques Cartier Bridge
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Quebec politicsCoalition Avenir QuebecFrancois LegaultCAQQuebec SolidaireClimateextinction rebellionJacques Cartier BridgeClimate ActivistsJacques Cartier Bridge protestClimate protest Montreal
