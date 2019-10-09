Legault condemns Québec Solidaire’s position on climate protest action

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is condemning an opposition party for refusing to denounce the actions of climate activists who scaled a Montreal bridge and overtook a downtown street on Tuesday.

The left-leaning party Québec Solidaire doubled down on its stance today, reaffirming support for the environmental activists behind the disruptive action.

The party’s co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, said this morning the Coalition Avenir Québec government is using outrage over the protests to shield from its own “climate-passivity.”

He said Québec Solidaire’s position is that if the method of action is peaceful, it is acceptable.

Québec Solidaire was the only provincial party that did not denounce the tactics employed by the Quebec chapter of the group known as Extinction Rebellion during Tuesday’s demonstration.

One of the three people arrested after climbing up the Jacques Cartier Bridge was identified as a Québec Solidaire party member and school teacher.

Quebec Premier François Legault questioned the type of lesson the woman’s alleged actions offer to children, calling on Québec Solidaire to denounce what he called “an illegal gesture.”

After three people were arrested for the bridge action, another 41 people were arrested for blocking a downtown Montreal street late Tuesday.

