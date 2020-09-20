1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in rural southwest Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting at a rural Edmonton property in the area of 173 Street and Highway 19 Saturday evening.

According to a news release from the Edmonton Police Service, a report was received around 8:15 p.m. Saturday that a man had been shot by another man inside a home. When investigators arrived, a woman came out of the home and said that the suspect was no longer there, but that he may still be somewhere on the property.

Edmonton police officers, Leduc RCMP officers, the EPS Tactical Unit and EPS Air 1 responded to the shooting.

Air 1 found a 22-year-old man near the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. EMS attended to the suspect, who later died at the scene.

Police said an Armoured Rescue Vehicle (ARV) was used to remove the 65-year-old man from the home, as a safety precaution.

The 63-year-old woman at the home was not injured.

Police said the three people knew each other, but are not related.