Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death of man in northern Alberta First Nation

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 6:59 pm
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on the Jean Baptiste Gambler First Nations Reserve on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
RCMP are investigating a suspicious death on the Jean Baptiste Gambler First Nations Reserve on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Global News

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has been called in to investigate the death of a man at the Jean Baptiste Gambler First Nation in northern Alberta this weekend.

In a Sunday news release, police said the Athabasca RCMP were called for a report of an injured man at a residence on the reserve just before 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.

A 29-year-old man was found dead on scene when officers arrived.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday in Edmonton.

Anyone who has information about this crime should call the Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122. Anonymous tips can also be made through Crime Stoppers. 

Jean Baptiste Gambler First Nation is located about 220 kilometres north of Edmonton, less than 10 kilometres from the hamlet of Calling Lake.

RCMPAlberta RCMPAlberta crimealberta first nationAthabasca RCMPAlberta deathalberta suspicious deathJean Baptiste Gambler First Nations Reserve
