Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with second-degree murder in Alberta First Nations death

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 28, 2020 11:38 pm
O'Chiese First Nation is near Rocky Mountain House, about 140 kilometres northwest of Red Deer, Alta.
O'Chiese First Nation is near Rocky Mountain House, about 140 kilometres northwest of Red Deer, Alta. Credit: Google Earth

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in western Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said officers were called to a firearms incident at O’Chiese First Nations at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured 23-year-old man. The victim was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital, where he later died, according to RCMP.

Read more: Cold Lake RCMP investigating northern Alberta homicide

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes arrested Lyle Bearspaw and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Troy Beaverbones.

RCMP said Bearspaw was arrested after police received a call of a break and enter at the O’Chiese First Nations Community Centre Thursday where he was found.

Story continues below advertisement

Bearspaw has also been charged with break and enter, failing to appear and breach of probation, police said.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 3.

Read more: Alberta RCMP investigating homicide on O’Chiese First Nation

An autopsy was conducted on Beaverbone’s body at the Edmonton office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday.

RCMP said Beaverbones was a resident of O’Chiese First Nation.

Murder charge laid in death of Lisa Arsenault in Edmonton
Murder charge laid in death of Lisa Arsenault in Edmonton
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rocky Mountain HouseRocky Mountain House RCMPLyle BearspawAlberta First Nations deathAlberta First Nations homicideO'Chiese First NationsO'Chiese First Nations deathO'Chiese First Nations suspicious deathTroy Beaverbones
Flyers
More weekly flyers