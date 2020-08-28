Man charged with second-degree murder in Alberta First Nations death

Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in western Alberta.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said officers were called to a firearms incident at O’Chiese First Nations at around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an injured 23-year-old man. The victim was airlifted by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital, where he later died, according to RCMP.

Read more: Cold Lake RCMP investigating northern Alberta homicide

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes arrested Lyle Bearspaw and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of Troy Beaverbones.

RCMP said Bearspaw was arrested after police received a call of a break and enter at the O’Chiese First Nations Community Centre Thursday where he was found.

Story continues below advertisement

Bearspaw has also been charged with break and enter, failing to appear and breach of probation, police said.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 3.

An autopsy was conducted on Beaverbone’s body at the Edmonton office of the Chief Medical Examiner on Friday.

RCMP said Beaverbones was a resident of O’Chiese First Nation.

1:50 Murder charge laid in death of Lisa Arsenault in Edmonton Murder charge laid in death of Lisa Arsenault in Edmonton