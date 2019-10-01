Woman shot in head on Alberta First Nation, Red Deer man charged

A 35-year-old woman is in stable condition in hospital after being shot in the head on O’Chiese First Nation last Friday.

RCMP in Rocky Mountain House were called to a home on Sept. 27 at around 8:30 p.m. to help EMS with a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to hospital and, as of Tuesday, remained there in stable condition, RCMP said.

Blair Travis Saulteaux, 35, of Red Deer, has been charged with nine offences, including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm while prohibited and two counts of breaching probation.

He has been taken into custody. Saulteaux is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2 in Red Deer.

O’Chiese First Nation is located about 140 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.