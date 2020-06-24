Menu

Canada

Alberta First Nation Chief Allan Adam to make court appearance Wednesday

Posted June 24, 2020 9:30 am
A northern Alberta Indigenous leader whose violent arrest was caught on RCMP dash-cam video is due in court on Wednesday.

Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation Chief Allan Adam is charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.

Read more: Alberta RCMP dashcam video shows violent arrest of First Nation chief, moments leading up to it

The dash-cam footage was released publicly as part of a court application to stay criminal charges against Adam, who was stopped outside a casino in Fort McMurray for having expired plates.

It shows a Mountie charging at an agitated Adam, tackling him to the ground and punching him in the head.

Adam’s lawyer Brian Beresh has dismissed criticism that Adam is responsible for escalating the situation.

He says his client responded the way he did because he knows how police have treated Indigenous people.

Chief Allan Adam of the Athabascan Chipewyan First Nation.
Chief Allan Adam of the Athabascan Chipewyan First Nation. Supplied by Allan Adam

Read more: Northern Alberta First Nations chief alleges he was beaten by RCMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called the incident shocking and has called for an independent inquiry.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, is now investigating.

Alberta RCMP deputy commissioner walks back denial of systemic racism in Canadian policing
