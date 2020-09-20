AHS declares COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services confirmed Sunday that it declared a COVID-19 outbreak on one unit at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary the day before after “a small number of patients and two staff members tested positive.”

All patients on the unit are offered testing, and contact tracing is ongoing, AHS said.

“While we appreciate it may be difficult for some, visitors to this one unit are limited to only end-of-life situations until further notice,” AHS said in a statement to Global News.

The health authority said all AHS facilities follow “rigorous infection prevention and control standards,” saying that health-care workers are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure risk using a screening tool in addition to masking.

“The Foothills Medical Centre remains a safe place to visit and to receive care. There is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital,” AHS said. Tweet This

“Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.”