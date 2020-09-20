Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

AHS declares COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 20, 2020 5:00 pm
A look inside the ICU isolation room at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.
A look inside the ICU isolation room at Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary. Courtesy/Alberta Health Services

Alberta Health Services confirmed Sunday that it declared a COVID-19 outbreak on one unit at the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary the day before after “a small number of patients and two staff members tested positive.”

Read more: AHS declares COVID-19 outbreak at Calgary’s Peter Lougheed Centre

All patients on the unit are offered testing, and contact tracing is ongoing, AHS said.

“While we appreciate it may be difficult for some, visitors to this one unit are limited to only end-of-life situations until further notice,” AHS said in a statement to Global News.

Trending Stories

The health authority said all AHS facilities follow “rigorous infection prevention and control standards,” saying that health-care workers are asked to self-assess for COVID-19 symptoms and exposure risk using a screening tool in addition to masking.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Auburn Bay school in Calgary

“The Foothills Medical Centre remains a safe place to visit and to receive care. There is no increased risk to patients coming to the hospital,” AHS said.

“Any patient with symptoms, or who has tested positive for COVID-19, is isolated and treated in designated rooms.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Foothills Medical CentreCalgary COVID-19 outbreakcalgary coronavirus outbreakCalgary outbreakFoothills coronavirus outbreakFoothills COVID-19 outbreakFoothills outbreak
