COVID-19 outbreak declared at Auburn Bay school in Calgary

A second school in Calgary’s public school board has now declared a COVID-19 outbreak.

Auburn Bay School in southeast Calgary is confirming two or more positive cases at the elementary school.

A letter from Alberta Health Services was posted to the school’s website Sunday evening.

“Public Health staff are investigating to determine who may have been exposed at your school to cases of COVID-19 during their infectious period,” the letter read.

It goes on to say that students are being asked to monitor, as always, for any symptoms and that anyone possibly exposed would be contacted.

“The risk of the general population in the school becoming infected because of these cases is low.” Tweet This

According to the province’s outbreak tracking map there are three other outbreaks in Alberta at Henry Wise Wood High School and St. Wilfrid Elementary School in Calgary, and Chinook High School in Lethbridge.

AHS guidelines define an outbreak as two or more confirmed cases at the same school within 14 days.