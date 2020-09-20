COVID-19: Quebec reports over 400 new cases for 2nd consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec health officials reported 462 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the second day in a row that more than 400 cases were recorded.

This brings the total number of cases in the province to 67,542.

Five additional deaths were added — one of which happened in the last 24 hours. The other four deaths occurred between Sept. 13 and Sept. 18. The provincial death toll now stands at 5,802.

Of the 462 new cases reported on Sunday, 160 of those are in Montreal and 92 are in Quebec City — the two zones with the highest number of COVID-19 infections in the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: COVID-19: Quebec reports 427 new cases, 5 more deaths and outbreak at pork factory

The third-highest infection zone is the Montérégie region, which accounts for 58 of the new cases. Laval comes in fourth with 31 new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Hospitalizations have gone up by seven from Saturday, for a total of 138 — 31 of whom are in intensive care.

Health authorities tested 28,725 people on Friday — the last day for which data is available.

Over two million people have so far been tested for the novel coronavirus in Quebec.

2:05 Emergency protocols in place if coronavirus forces schools to close: Quebec education minister Emergency protocols in place if coronavirus forces schools to close: Quebec education minister