Dozens displaced after fire badly damages apartment building in Dieppe, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross says dozens of tenants have been displaced by a fire that heavily damaged a 40-unit apartment building in Dieppe, New Brunswick.

It says the fire in the four-storey building on Gauvin Road broke out late Saturday night.

A large section of the roof and top level of the building were reportedly destroyed, with significant smoke and water damage elsewhere.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross says in a release that volunteers spent much of the night arranging emergency lodging and food for 53 people.

Additional support is also expected for at least some tenants with purchases of clothing and other essentials.

The agency says a number of other tenants are now staying with relatives or friends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2020.