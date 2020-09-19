Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 11:25 am
A woman wears a face mask as she browses on her phone in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she browses on her phone in Montreal, Sunday, August 16, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

N.S health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The province reports a second day with no active cases of the virus. It’s been 12 days since the last new case was reported.

On Friday the province announced it is easing restrictions by increasing the gathering limit for organized sports and performing arts.

The number of people allowed to participate, including coaches, crew and anyone involved, is now 50.

Read more: Nova Scotia eases COVID-19 regulations for organized activities

A news release says 1,151 negative tests were completed on Friday, and 86,859 in total.

Trending Stories

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,086 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

Minor hockey players getting back on ice across Nova Scotia
Minor hockey players getting back on ice across Nova Scotia

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
