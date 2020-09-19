Nova Scotia reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

N.S health officials are reporting no new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The province reports a second day with no active cases of the virus. It’s been 12 days since the last new case was reported.

On Friday the province announced it is easing restrictions by increasing the gathering limit for organized sports and performing arts.

The number of people allowed to participate, including coaches, crew and anyone involved, is now 50.

A news release says 1,151 negative tests were completed on Friday, and 86,859 in total.

To date, Nova Scotia has reported 1,086 active cases of COVID-19 and considers 1,021 cases resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 65 deaths as a result of the virus in the province.

2:01 Minor hockey players getting back on ice across Nova Scotia Minor hockey players getting back on ice across Nova Scotia

The province’s health officials urge anyone currently experiencing a fever or cough to visit the 811 website to see if an assessment is needed.

In addition, if an individual is experiencing two or more of the following symptoms, they are also asked to see if an assessment is needed:

Sore throat

Runny nose

Headache

Shortness of breath