Reports of an “active shooter” in Airdrie turn out to be BB gun-related: RCMP

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a number of people were injured in what was initially reported as an “active shooter” incident Friday night.

In a 10:30 p.m. news release, police said “one person is in custody and RCMP are looking for the others involved.”

According to the release multiple people were injured in at least six different locations. All injuries are believed to be from BB guns.

At one point in the evening RCMP issued a “Shelter in Place” order for downtown Airdrie.

As of 12:15 a.m. Saturday, no other details are known.

More to come…

