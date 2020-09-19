Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Crime

Reports of an “active shooter” in Airdrie turn out to be BB gun-related: RCMP

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted September 19, 2020 2:30 am
Airdrie RCMP first responded to reports of an active shooter Sept. 18, 2020. They said the weapons involved were BB guns.
Airdrie RCMP first responded to reports of an active shooter Sept. 18, 2020. They said the weapons involved were BB guns. Global News

Airdrie RCMP are investigating after a number of people were injured in what was initially reported as an “active shooter” incident Friday night.

In a 10:30 p.m. news release, police said “one person is in custody and RCMP are looking for the others involved.”

Trending Stories

According to the release multiple people were injured in at least six different locations. All injuries are believed to be from BB guns.

At one point in the evening RCMP issued a “Shelter in Place” order for downtown Airdrie.

As of 12:15 a.m. Saturday, no other details are known.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta crimeAirdrieAirdrie RCMPBB GunShelter in PlaceRCMP Investigate ShootingActive Shooter AirdrieActive shooter AlbertaBB gun injury
Flyers
More weekly flyers