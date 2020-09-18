4 Toronto nightclub patrons test positive for coronavirus, staff and visitors encouraged to self-monitor

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health is reporting four patrons who went to a nightclub have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting a warning for patrons and staff who attended the club to self-monitor for symptoms.

In a statement released on Friday, officials said contract tracing determined the four visitors were at Noir inside Rebel on Polson Street between 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 11 and 2 a.m. on Sept. 12.

“Anyone who was at the nightclub during this time may have been exposed to COVID-19,” the statement said.

“These individuals should make a particular effort to keep a six-foot distance from other people, wear a mask in public spaces, and wash their hands frequently. They should also limit contact with others, especially those in health care settings, seniors, and/or other vulnerable populations.”

Story continues below advertisement

Those in the club at the affected timeframe were told they need to self-monitor until Sept. 25.

Toronto Public Health said the business was in compliance with public health regulations, including contact tracing.

“The ability to contact people quickly will help identify people at risk of COVID-19 infection and reduce the potential of further COVID-19 transmission,” the statement said.